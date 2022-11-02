Lirik Lagu Scripted - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Scripted

Blurry TV Screens

Fuzzy broken scenes

Finding words down the flow

Blurry TV Screens

Fuzzy broken scenes

On the clothes finding love

Hearts don't feel the same

And the names we like to say

Change with time and age

So I

I don't wanna say what's scripted

Whether you aren't with it

I know what I need

Cause I

I don't wanna say what's scripted

Whether you aren't with it

I know what I need

Hearts don't feel the same

And the names we like to say

Change with time and age

So I

I don't wanna say what's scripted

Whether you aren't with it

I know what I need

Cause I

I don't wanna say what's scripted

Whether you aren't with it

I know what I need

You still remember my eyes

Even if we might've died

First at their hands, your eyes

For the second time this night, feels right when it's

Only you and I

Oh you and I

Oh you and I

Oh you and I

Oh you and I

So I

I don't wanna says what's scripted

Whether you aren't with it

I know what I need

Cause I

I don't wanna say what's scripted (I don't want to say)

Whether you aren't with it

I know I what I need

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN, Malay