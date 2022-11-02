Lirik Lagu Scripted - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blurry TV Screens
Fuzzy broken scenes
Finding words down the flow
Blurry TV Screens
Fuzzy broken scenes
On the clothes finding love
Hearts don't feel the same
And the names we like to say
Change with time and age
So I
I don't wanna say what's scripted
Whether you aren't with it
I know what I need
Cause I
I don't wanna say what's scripted
Whether you aren't with it
I know what I need
Hearts don't feel the same
And the names we like to say
Change with time and age
So I
I don't wanna say what's scripted
Whether you aren't with it
I know what I need
Cause I
I don't wanna say what's scripted
Whether you aren't with it
I know what I need
You still remember my eyes
Even if we might've died
First at their hands, your eyes
For the second time this night, feels right when it's
Only you and I
Oh you and I
Oh you and I
Oh you and I
Oh you and I
So I
I don't wanna says what's scripted
Whether you aren't with it
I know what I need
Cause I
I don't wanna say what's scripted (I don't want to say)
Whether you aren't with it
I know I what I need
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN, Malay
