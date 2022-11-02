Lirik Lagu Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne

All aboard ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

Ay ay ay ay ay ay ay

Crazy, but that's how it goes

Millions of people living as foes

Maybe it's not too late

To learn how to love

And forget how to hate

Mental wounds not healing

Life's a bitter shame

I'm going off the rails on a crazy train

I'm going off the rails on a crazy train

Let's go

I've listened to preachers

I've listened to fools

I've watched all the dropouts

Who make their own rules

One person conditioned to rule and control

The media sells it and you live the role

Mental wounds still screaming

Driving me insane

I'm going off the rails on a crazy train

I'm going off the rails on a crazy train

I know that things are going wrong for me

You gotta listen to my words, yeah, yeah

Heirs of a cold war

That's what we've become

Inheriting troubles, I'm mentally numb

Crazy, I just cannot bear

I'm living with something that just isn't fair

Mental wounds not healing

Who and what's to blame

I'm going off the rails on a crazy train

I'm going off the rails on a crazy train