Lirik Lagu Still Got Time - ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin' for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
This could be something if you let it be something
Don't scare me away
Turning something's into nothing, babe
You're already used to the games, babe
You play your role and I play the same
Come give it to me, yeah ah yeah
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you've been bored all day
'Cause you're young and you still got time
Don't waste your time
We been wasting away, ah yeah
And no matter what you say, ah yeah
That smile gon' take you places
And I know you wanna see some faces
Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin' for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
I know I'm working my magic
And I know you diggin' my fabric
I'm boyfriend material
You said it yourself, you digging me
And I'd be lying if I said it wasn't equally (equally, babe)
A feeling that we both feel (both feel)
Something that is so real (so real)
But I got to let you know slowly
Well, it may be truthfully
But you just gotta stop looking for it
Come give it to me, yeah, ah, yeah
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you've been bored all day
'Cause you're young and you still got time
Don't waste your time
We been wasting away, ah yeah
And no matter what you say, ah yeah
That smile gon' take you places
And I know you wanna see some places
Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin' for love
You still got time
Girl, you know, you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
This could be something, yeah
This could be
This could be something
If you let it be something
It could be something, yeah
This could be
This could be something, yeah
If you let it be something
Right now I wanna see ya
