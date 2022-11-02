Lirik Lagu Calamity - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nostalgia
What a funny feeling
I feel depleted
From feelings I've been revealing
It's do-or-die, I'm not going willing
But when it's time, wrap in white linen
I rap this
I say it for my sanity
Whatever the calamity, I did this for myself
F*ck all of your fantasies
You're a snake, fell off the ladder
I prefer speaking in analogies
I've had enough of all this work
And I can't trust that you're my family
I don't know what's next
The brain dead that I never miss
My brain lives with the cannabis
Can I resist the dark abyss?
Leave a mark on this with no start, just exist
My mind's in a prism shape
And in times like prison state
There's no right that I feel of late
There's no light if my view's at stake
And which left should I choose to take
What's left, is it room or space?
There are rumors we have to face
I prefer sooner than after late
I seen actors after BAFTAs be more straight
I mean down the barrel
I hear 'em sing, it's the same carol
They're tryna sprint in a long run, Mo Farah
They're tryna fix when it's long gone, don't bother
There's no other, the thought shudders
Through most lovers
I wanna bed you, but still sleep is death's cousin
So two weeks is now four dozen
Years that pass by, can't press no rewind
Just watch my life by and lock the right ties
Nobody, nobody is listening to me
Nobody, nobody is listening
Nobody, nobody is listening to me
Nobody, nobody is listening to me
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Nobody Is Listening
Tahun: 2011
Genre: Rap, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN
Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini
Lagu Calamity ini merupakan lagu pertama dalam album milik Zayn yang berjudul Nobody Is Listening (2021).
Calamity merupakan lagu pertama Zayn yang diisi olehnya dengan rap-nya sendiri. Lagu Calamity ini juga satu-satunya lagu yang memiliki rap pada Nobody Is Listening, albumnya.
Adapun Zayn mengakui bahwa lagu Calamity yang ditulisnya sendiri ini berisikan sedikit rap dan puisi yang digabungkan.
Beberapa penggemar Zayn bahkan menilai bahwa lagu Calamity ini menceritakan hidup Zayn yang tidak dalam kontrol apapun dan siapapun.
