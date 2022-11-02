Lirik Lagu Calamity - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Calamity

Nostalgia

What a funny feeling

I feel depleted

From feelings I've been revealing

It's do-or-die, I'm not going willing

But when it's time, wrap in white linen

I rap this

I say it for my sanity

Whatever the calamity, I did this for myself

F*ck all of your fantasies

You're a snake, fell off the ladder

I prefer speaking in analogies

I've had enough of all this work

And I can't trust that you're my family

I don't know what's next

The brain dead that I never miss

My brain lives with the cannabis

Can I resist the dark abyss?

Leave a mark on this with no start, just exist

My mind's in a prism shape

And in times like prison state

There's no right that I feel of late

There's no light if my view's at stake

And which left should I choose to take

What's left, is it room or space?

There are rumors we have to face

I prefer sooner than after late

I seen actors after BAFTAs be more straight

I mean down the barrel

I hear 'em sing, it's the same carol

They're tryna sprint in a long run, Mo Farah

They're tryna fix when it's long gone, don't bother

There's no other, the thought shudders

Through most lovers

I wanna bed you, but still sleep is death's cousin

So two weeks is now four dozen

Years that pass by, can't press no rewind

Just watch my life by and lock the right ties

Nobody, nobody is listening to me

Nobody, nobody is listening

Nobody, nobody is listening to me

Nobody, nobody is listening to me

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Nobody Is Listening

Tahun: 2011

Genre: Rap, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN

Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini

Lagu Calamity ini merupakan lagu pertama dalam album milik Zayn yang berjudul Nobody Is Listening (2021).

Calamity merupakan lagu pertama Zayn yang diisi olehnya dengan rap-nya sendiri. Lagu Calamity ini juga satu-satunya lagu yang memiliki rap pada Nobody Is Listening, albumnya.

Adapun Zayn mengakui bahwa lagu Calamity yang ditulisnya sendiri ini berisikan sedikit rap dan puisi yang digabungkan.

Beberapa penggemar Zayn bahkan menilai bahwa lagu Calamity ini menceritakan hidup Zayn yang tidak dalam kontrol apapun dan siapapun.