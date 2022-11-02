Lirik Lagu MAISON - Dreamcatcher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sumi makyeo

Jeo meolli sarajeoman ganeun

Naeil Oh stay

Ttangeul ullyeo

Muneojineun igose

Seonmyeonghan Dead sign-gwa

Iksukaejin nugunga

Oh nal

Deoneun mot sogyeo da algo isseo

Supeul tugwahae bicheul ttaraga

All day all night

Gipsugi jari jabeun geudae

Break your habit now

Save my home in the jungle

Save my home in the polar

Jikyeonae naye Maison

Please someone fight for us

Save my home in the ocean

Save my home in the desert

Jikyeonae naye Maison

Please someone fight for us

Saramdeureun da hago shipeun daero hae

Jinshim biun kkeopdegippunin gohae

Nun jilkkeun gameo

Gidaridaga ttak bwado boiji anneun miraee

Huhwehal ttaeneun imi neujeottan geol ara Uh

Neo pyeonhagiman hamyeon dacheo

Be my side

Isanghage deopji? i haengseonge beopchik

Machi mallaganeun ni yangshimgwa ttokkatji Hoo

Oh nal

Deoneun mot sogeo da algo isseo

Meokkureum arae bireul ttaraga

All day all night

Gipsugi jari jabeun geudae

Break your habit now

Save my home in the jungle

Save my home in the polar

Jikyeonae naye Maison

Please someone fight for us

Save my home in the ocean

Save my home in the desert

Jikyeonae naye Maison

Please someone fight for us

Geochin barameul tago da muldeuryeo

Modeun gyejeori seonmyeonghan

Geu sunganeuro dollyeo

Heulleonaerin nae nunmul

Imi mure jamgin nun

Save my home in the jungle

Save my home in the polar

Jikyeonae naye Maison

Please someone fight for us