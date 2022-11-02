Lirik Lagu MAISON - Dreamcatcher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sumi makyeo
Jeo meolli sarajeoman ganeun
Naeil Oh stay
Ttangeul ullyeo
Muneojineun igose
Seonmyeonghan Dead sign-gwa
Iksukaejin nugunga
Oh nal
Deoneun mot sogyeo da algo isseo
Supeul tugwahae bicheul ttaraga
All day all night
Gipsugi jari jabeun geudae
Break your habit now
Save my home in the jungle
Save my home in the polar
Jikyeonae naye Maison
Please someone fight for us
Save my home in the ocean
Save my home in the desert
Jikyeonae naye Maison
Please someone fight for us
Saramdeureun da hago shipeun daero hae
Jinshim biun kkeopdegippunin gohae
Nun jilkkeun gameo
Gidaridaga ttak bwado boiji anneun miraee
Huhwehal ttaeneun imi neujeottan geol ara Uh
Neo pyeonhagiman hamyeon dacheo
Be my side
Isanghage deopji? i haengseonge beopchik
Machi mallaganeun ni yangshimgwa ttokkatji Hoo
Oh nal
Deoneun mot sogeo da algo isseo
Meokkureum arae bireul ttaraga
All day all night
Gipsugi jari jabeun geudae
Break your habit now
Save my home in the jungle
Save my home in the polar
Jikyeonae naye Maison
Please someone fight for us
Save my home in the ocean
Save my home in the desert
Jikyeonae naye Maison
Please someone fight for us
Geochin barameul tago da muldeuryeo
Modeun gyejeori seonmyeonghan
Geu sunganeuro dollyeo
Heulleonaerin nae nunmul
Imi mure jamgin nun
Save my home in the jungle
Save my home in the polar
Jikyeonae naye Maison
Please someone fight for us
