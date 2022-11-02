Lirik Lagu Fresh Air - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

You could be a changed man if you want
You could make the doves cry if you want
Tell me that you wanna die, but you don't
Tell me that you wanna die, but you don't
I say I'm sorry, but you're never sober
I start drinking, it's too much thinking, oh
It's the same every time that you're with me
I think I need some fresh air (fresh air, fresh air)
Feeling under pressure (pressure, pressure)
Don't wanna talk about it ('bout it, 'bout it)
Don't even get me started
Over you
You know I ain't tryna go pressure you
You and me got differences, differences
You and me got differences
Why you on some different shit?
You and me got differences, differences
You and me got differences
Why you on some different shit?
Caught in a cycle
So pardon my psycho
Could've been right, though
Guess that's how life go
There's nothing that I can do for you
I think I need some fresh air (fresh air, fresh air)
Feeling under pressure (pressure, pressure)
Don't wanna talk about it ('bout it, 'bout it)
Don't even get me started
Over you
You know I ain't tryna go pressure you
I think I need some fresh air (fresh air, fresh air)
Feeling under pressure (pressure, pressure)
Don't wanna talk about it ('bout it, 'bout it)
Don't even get me started
Over you
You know I ain't tryna go pressure you
You and me got differences, differences
You and me got differences
Why you on some different shit?
You and me got differences, differences
You and me got differences
Why you on some different shit?
