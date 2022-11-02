Lirik Lagu Fresh Air - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fresh Air

You could be a changed man if you want

You could make the doves cry if you want

Tell me that you wanna die, but you don't

Tell me that you wanna die, but you don't

I say I'm sorry, but you're never sober

I start drinking, it's too much thinking, oh

It's the same every time that you're with me

I think I need some fresh air (fresh air, fresh air)

Feeling under pressure (pressure, pressure)

Don't wanna talk about it ('bout it, 'bout it)

Don't even get me started

Over you

You know I ain't tryna go pressure you

You and me got differences, differences

You and me got differences

Why you on some different shit?

You and me got differences, differences

You and me got differences

Why you on some different shit?

Caught in a cycle

So pardon my psycho

Could've been right, though

Guess that's how life go

There's nothing that I can do for you

I think I need some fresh air (fresh air, fresh air)

Feeling under pressure (pressure, pressure)

Don't wanna talk about it ('bout it, 'bout it)

Don't even get me started

Over you

You know I ain't tryna go pressure you

I think I need some fresh air (fresh air, fresh air)

Feeling under pressure (pressure, pressure)

Don't wanna talk about it ('bout it, 'bout it)

Don't even get me started

Over you

You know I ain't tryna go pressure you

You and me got differences, differences

You and me got differences

Why you on some different shit?

You and me got differences, differences

You and me got differences

Why you on some different shit?