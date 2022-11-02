Lirik Lagu All That - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

When I woke up this morning
The sun had just dawned in
My bed, or your bed
Was the first or the last time
I don't care, it feels right
I'm not, not stopping all night
Things fall apart and in a part you feel distant
Reaction are instant if emotions are constant
Let's say for instance that you had a conscience
Would you take the time then to weigh out the options
All that, all that
You can give me all that
All that, all that
All that, all that
You can give me all that
All that, all that
Stay here in the morning
You can take it all back
All back, all back
Baby, if you want to you can give me
All that, all that, all that
Never cross my mind
Have I crossed the lines
Or is there more to find, more to find
I think inside, immortalized
Mortalized, mortal life
Coming from both sides
An attack of the mind
Like Optimus prime in his prime
Kick it, don't skip it, to the finish line
This minute's mine
All that, all that
You can give me all that
All that, all that (you can give me all that)
All that, all that
You can give me all that
All that, all that
Stay here in the morning
You can take it all back
All back, all back
Baby, if you want to you can give me
All that, all that, all that
All that, all that
You can give me all that
All that, all that (you can give me all that)
All that, all that
You can give me all that
All that, all that
Stay here in the morning
You can take it all back
All back, all back
Baby, if you want to you can give me
All that, all that, all that
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Icarus Falls
Tahun: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN, David Phelan, Alex Oriet
Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini
Lagu All That ini merupakan lagu keduapuluh dalam album studio kedua Zayn, Icarus Falls.
