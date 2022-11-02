Lirik Lagu All That - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All That

When I woke up this morning

The sun had just dawned in

My bed, or your bed

Was the first or the last time

I don't care, it feels right

I'm not, not stopping all night

Things fall apart and in a part you feel distant

Reaction are instant if emotions are constant

Let's say for instance that you had a conscience

Would you take the time then to weigh out the options

All that, all that

You can give me all that

All that, all that

All that, all that

You can give me all that

All that, all that

Stay here in the morning

You can take it all back

All back, all back

Baby, if you want to you can give me

All that, all that, all that

Never cross my mind

Have I crossed the lines

Or is there more to find, more to find

I think inside, immortalized

Mortalized, mortal life

Coming from both sides

An attack of the mind

Like Optimus prime in his prime

Kick it, don't skip it, to the finish line

This minute's mine

All that, all that

You can give me all that

All that, all that (you can give me all that)

All that, all that

You can give me all that

All that, all that

Stay here in the morning

You can take it all back

All back, all back

Baby, if you want to you can give me

All that, all that, all that

All that, all that

You can give me all that

All that, all that (you can give me all that)

All that, all that

You can give me all that

All that, all that

Stay here in the morning

You can take it all back

All back, all back

Baby, if you want to you can give me

All that, all that, all that

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Icarus Falls

Tahun: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN, David Phelan, Alex Oriet

Fakta Menarik dari Lagu Ini

Lagu All That ini merupakan lagu keduapuluh dalam album studio kedua Zayn, Icarus Falls.