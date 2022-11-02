Lirik Lagu Habitual – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Habitual – Justin Bieber

Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da

Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da

Flowers open when they feel the sunlight

Moonrise, tide change right before our eyes

Aggressive but softly, you place your lips on my lips

We're each other's vice

Our feelings, they go deep, deeper than the touching

Deeper than the ocean, so we ain't never rushing through

Our days, or our nights, ain't no repercussions

Never get enough, I'm only for your consumption

Always rain the most in April

Every scale needs to be stable

Earth keeps spinnin' around, we're breathin'

So thankful

My love for you's habitual, yeah (Oh, yeah)

Not for a moment, but forever

Know it sounds untraditional, yeah

Never ungrateful for it

That's how we both want it

Habitual

Can't nobody keep me like you

Call it unconventional

Our love is habitual, yeah

Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da

Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da

Just to think that we've been out here this whole time

Workin' through the seasons

Never crossed paths 'til we had a reason

Now let's fast-forward, look up

A whole new perspective for life

Always rain the most in April

Every scale needs to be stable

Earth keeps spinnin' around, we're breathin'

So thankful

My love for you's habitual, yeah (So habitual)

Not for a moment, but forever

Know it sounds untraditional, oh yeah (No)

Never ungrateful for it (Never ungrateful)

That's how we both want it (Oh)

Habitual (Yeah)

Can't nobody keep me like you (Oh, keep me like you)

Call it unconventional (Call it unconventional)

Our love is habitual, yeah (Our love is habitual, oh)