Lirik Lagu Habitual – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flowers open when they feel the sunlight
Moonrise, tide change right before our eyes
Aggressive but softly, you place your lips on my lips
We're each other's vice
Our feelings, they go deep, deeper than the touching
Deeper than the ocean, so we ain't never rushing through
Our days, or our nights, ain't no repercussions
Never get enough, I'm only for your consumption
Always rain the most in April
Every scale needs to be stable
Earth keeps spinnin' around, we're breathin'
So thankful
My love for you's habitual, yeah (Oh, yeah)
Not for a moment, but forever
Know it sounds untraditional, yeah
Never ungrateful for it
That's how we both want it
Habitual
Can't nobody keep me like you
Call it unconventional
Our love is habitual, yeah
Just to think that we've been out here this whole time
Workin' through the seasons
Never crossed paths 'til we had a reason
Now let's fast-forward, look up
A whole new perspective for life
Always rain the most in April
Every scale needs to be stable
Earth keeps spinnin' around, we're breathin'
So thankful
My love for you's habitual, yeah (So habitual)
Not for a moment, but forever
Know it sounds untraditional, oh yeah (No)
Never ungrateful for it (Never ungrateful)
That's how we both want it (Oh)
Habitual (Yeah)
Can't nobody keep me like you (Oh, keep me like you)
Call it unconventional (Call it unconventional)
Our love is habitual, yeah (Our love is habitual, oh)
