Lirik Lagu Rainberry - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rainberry, please
You think I'm on my knees
But don't you worry
I know what you don't know
Don't even start
The truth won't break my heart
No, don't you worry
I already know
Too many bones inside your closet
You thought you buried deep
But they never let me get a minute of peace
How do you sleep? Ooh
Rainberry
Falling down your blood red lips
Why are you eyes heavy?
Is there somebody else you miss?
Tell me what's going on
Before I go too far
Said Rainberry, is there somebody else
Somebody else now?
Dry your eyes 'cause it won't work this time
I already dried mine
And I'm not drying yours
Go wash your hands
But you can't change the past
Those stories ain't cheap now
You don't mean it, I'm sure
Too many bones inside your closet
You thought you buried deep
But they never let me get a minute of peace
How do you sleep?
Rainberry
Falling down your blood red lips
Why are you eyes heavy?
Is there somebody else you miss?
Tell me what's going on
Before I go too far
Said Rainberry, is there somebody else
Somebody else now?
Rainberry
(Rainberry)
Rainberry, please
Rainberry
Too many bones inside your closet
You thought you buried deep
But they never let me get a minute of peace
How do you sleep? Ooh
