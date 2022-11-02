Lirik Lagu Rainberry - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rainberry

Rainberry, please

You think I'm on my knees

But don't you worry

I know what you don't know

Don't even start

The truth won't break my heart

No, don't you worry

I already know

Too many bones inside your closet

You thought you buried deep

But they never let me get a minute of peace

How do you sleep? Ooh

Rainberry

Falling down your blood red lips

Why are you eyes heavy?

Is there somebody else you miss?

Tell me what's going on

Before I go too far

Said Rainberry, is there somebody else

Somebody else now?

Dry your eyes 'cause it won't work this time

I already dried mine

And I'm not drying yours

Go wash your hands

But you can't change the past

Those stories ain't cheap now

You don't mean it, I'm sure

Too many bones inside your closet

You thought you buried deep

But they never let me get a minute of peace

How do you sleep?

Rainberry

Falling down your blood red lips

Why are you eyes heavy?

Is there somebody else you miss?

Tell me what's going on

Before I go too far

Said Rainberry, is there somebody else

Somebody else now?

Rainberry

(Rainberry)

Rainberry, please

Rainberry

Too many bones inside your closet

You thought you buried deep

But they never let me get a minute of peace

How do you sleep? Ooh