Lirik Lagu Dance To This - Troye Sivan ft. Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dance To This - Troye Sivan ft. Ariana Grande

Young ambition

Say we'll go slow but we never do

Premonition

See me spendin' every night with you

Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights

You still look like dynamite

And I wanna end up on you

Oh, don't need no place to go

Just put on the radio

You know what I wanna do

We can just dance to this

Don't take much to start me

We can just dance to this

Push up on my body, yeah

You know we've already seen all of the parties

We can just dance to this

We can just, we can just

Dance to this

Dance to this

We can just dance to this

Dear beloved

Bring those 501s a bit closer, bit closer

And dear, my lover

Do that thing we never do sober, sober

Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights

You still look like dynamite

And I wanna end up on you (yeah)

Oh, we don't need no place to go

Just put on the radio

You know what I wanna do

We can just dance to this

Don't take much to start me

We can just dance to this

Push up on my body, yeah

You know we've already seen all of the parties

We can just dance to this

We can just, we can just

Dance to this

Dance to this

We can just dance to this

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

We can just dance to this

Don't take much to start me

We can just dance to this

Push up on my body, yeah

You know we've already seen all of the parties

We can just dance to this

We can just

We can just dance to this

Don't take much to start me

We can just dance to this

Push up on my body, yeah

You know we've already seen all of the parties

We can just dance to this

We can just, we can just

Dance to this

Dance to this, love

Dance to this

We can just, dance to this

Dance to this, dance to this

We can just dance to this

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride (We can just dance to this)

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

I just wanna take that ride

We can just dance to this

I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night

Credit:

Title: Dance to This

Artist: Troye Sivan ft. Ariana Grande

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Bloom

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Dance To This

Lagu Dance To This merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:51 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom. Pada lagu ini, Troye Sivan berkolaborasi bersama penyanyi bernama Ariana Grande.