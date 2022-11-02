Lirik Lagu Dance To This - Troye Sivan ft. Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dance To This - Troye Sivan ft. Ariana Grande
Young ambition
Say we'll go slow but we never do
Premonition
See me spendin' every night with you
Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights
You still look like dynamite
And I wanna end up on you
Oh, don't need no place to go
Just put on the radio
You know what I wanna do
We can just dance to this
Don't take much to start me
We can just dance to this
Push up on my body, yeah
You know we've already seen all of the parties
We can just dance to this
We can just, we can just
Dance to this
Dance to this
We can just dance to this
Dear beloved
Bring those 501s a bit closer, bit closer
And dear, my lover
Do that thing we never do sober, sober
Oh, yeah, under the kitchen lights
You still look like dynamite
And I wanna end up on you (yeah)
Oh, we don't need no place to go
Just put on the radio
You know what I wanna do
We can just dance to this
Don't take much to start me
We can just dance to this
Push up on my body, yeah
You know we've already seen all of the parties
We can just dance to this
We can just, we can just
Dance to this
Dance to this
We can just dance to this
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
We can just dance to this
Don't take much to start me
We can just dance to this
Push up on my body, yeah
You know we've already seen all of the parties
We can just dance to this
We can just
We can just dance to this
Don't take much to start me
We can just dance to this
Push up on my body, yeah
You know we've already seen all of the parties
We can just dance to this
We can just, we can just
Dance to this
Dance to this, love
Dance to this
We can just, dance to this
Dance to this, dance to this
We can just dance to this
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride (We can just dance to this)
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
I just wanna take that ride
We can just dance to this
I don't wanna sleep tonight-night-night-night-night
Credit:
Title: Dance to This
Artist: Troye Sivan ft. Ariana Grande
Dirilis: 2018
Album: Bloom
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Dance To This
Lagu Dance To This merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:51 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom. Pada lagu ini, Troye Sivan berkolaborasi bersama penyanyi bernama Ariana Grande.
