Lirik Lagu Think Before I Talk – Astrid S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think Before I Talk – Astrid S

I said I hate you, I was angry

I got so mad, I slammed your door

You know I really love you, baby

I didn't mean to start a war

And I know there's a line, but I crossed it

And I pray that it won't leave a scar

I said I hate you, but I'm sorry

Sometimes I wish you'd cut me off

Maybe I should think before I talk

I get emotional and words come out all wrong

Sometimes I'm more honest than I want

So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before I talk

I try my best to make it better (better)

I'm all out of apologies (apologies)

You know I'm not good under pressure (pressure)

Guess hurting you is hurting me

I took all that we built and I broke it

And I pray it won't tear us apart

So let me piece it back together

I know I cut you pretty deep (know I cut you pretty deep)

Maybe I should think before I talk

I get emotional and words come out all wrong

Sometimes I'm more honest than I want

So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before

I know that I should think before I speak

'Cause I'm saying things that I don't even mean

Maybe I'm more honest than I wanna be

So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before I

Say something I might regret

And I might get too far under your skin

I can't lie, I wish we could try it again

Oh I, I wish we could try it again

Maybe I should think before I talk

I get emotional and words come out all wrong

Sometimes I'm more honest than I want

So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before

I know that I should think before I speak

'Cause I'm saying things that I don't even mean

Maybe I'm more honest than I wanna be

So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before I talk

Oh, oh, oh, oh

So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before I talk