Lirik Lagu Think Before I Talk – Astrid S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 November 2022, 04:00 WIB
Astrid S
Astrid S /YouTube/Astrid S

Lirik Lagu Think Before I Talk – Astrid S

I said I hate you, I was angry
I got so mad, I slammed your door
You know I really love you, baby
I didn't mean to start a war

And I know there's a line, but I crossed it
And I pray that it won't leave a scar
I said I hate you, but I'm sorry
Sometimes I wish you'd cut me off

Maybe I should think before I talk
I get emotional and words come out all wrong
Sometimes I'm more honest than I want
So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before I talk

I try my best to make it better (better)
I'm all out of apologies (apologies)
You know I'm not good under pressure (pressure)
Guess hurting you is hurting me

I took all that we built and I broke it
And I pray it won't tear us apart
So let me piece it back together
I know I cut you pretty deep (know I cut you pretty deep)

Maybe I should think before I talk
I get emotional and words come out all wrong
Sometimes I'm more honest than I want
So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before
I know that I should think before I speak
'Cause I'm saying things that I don't even mean
Maybe I'm more honest than I wanna be
So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before I

Say something I might regret
And I might get too far under your skin
I can't lie, I wish we could try it again
Oh I, I wish we could try it again

Maybe I should think before I talk
I get emotional and words come out all wrong
Sometimes I'm more honest than I want
So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before
I know that I should think before I speak
'Cause I'm saying things that I don't even mean
Maybe I'm more honest than I wanna be
So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before I talk

Oh, oh, oh, oh
So maybe I should think before, maybe next time I'll think before I talk

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

1 November 2022, 13:50 WIB
Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

31 Oktober 2022, 14:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bom di Mogadishu Somalia Tewaskan 100 Orang, Presiden Salahkan Kelompok Al-Shabaab
2

Pertemuan Tingkat Tinggi Antar Pemerintah tentang Penyandang Disabilitas Lahirkan Jakarta Declaration
3

Otsus Berikan Papua Kewenangan Lebih untuk Mengatur Wilayahnya
4

TV Analog di 222 Kabupaten dan Kota Dimatikan Besok 2 November 2022, Termasuk Jabodetabek
5

Majikan yang Diduga Sekap dan Siksa ART di Cilame Tak Terima Rumah Dibongkar: Saya Cuma Belanja Sayur Loh
6

Daftar Lengkap 222 Kabupaten dan Kota yang Dilakukan Penghentian Siaran TV Analog Mulai 2 November 2022
7

Majikan yang Diduga Aniaya ART di Cilame Ditangkap, Polisi: Ancaman Maksimal 10 Tahun Penjara
8

Upah Minimum Tahun 2023 Naik, Kemnaker: Presentase Sesuai dengan Inflasi
9

ART di Cilame Bandung Barat Diduga Disekap dan Disiksa Majikan, Hasil Visum Diungkap Polisi
10

Tak Menampik, Keluarga Lesti kejora dan Rizky Billar Buka Suara soal Kebangkrutan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Gowapos

Jadwal Acara ANTV, 02 November 2022: Tayang Film Chennai Express dan Sinema Horor Asia Telaga Angker

Jadwal Acara ANTV, 02 November 2022: Tayang Film Chennai Express dan Sinema Horor Asia Telaga Angker

2 November 2022, 05:06 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022

2 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Rabu, 2 November 2022: Ada Film Armour of God Malam Ini

Jadwal Indosiar Rabu, 2 November 2022: Ada Film Armour of God Malam Ini

2 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Kendalku

CODE Coupon The Spike Volleyball Story Hari Ini 2 November 2022, Kode Kupon Terbaru di Sini

CODE Coupon The Spike Volleyball Story Hari Ini 2 November 2022, Kode Kupon Terbaru di Sini

2 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Zodiak Libra Terlalu Sibuk dan Agenda Jadi Kacau, Cek Ramalanmu Di Sini untuk Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022

Zodiak Libra Terlalu Sibuk dan Agenda Jadi Kacau, Cek Ramalanmu Di Sini untuk Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022

2 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Bandung Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Hari Ini ARIES dan TAURUS 2 November 2022: Jangan Ada yang Ditutupi, Semua Harus Terbuka

Ramalan Zodiak Hari Ini ARIES dan TAURUS 2 November 2022: Jangan Ada yang Ditutupi, Semua Harus Terbuka

2 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022: Shio Harimau Keuntungan Tak Terduga Menghampiri Anda

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022: Shio Harimau Keuntungan Tak Terduga Menghampiri Anda

2 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Daftar Hari Besar Nasional dan Internasional November 2022, Catat di Sini!

Daftar Hari Besar Nasional dan Internasional November 2022, Catat di Sini!

2 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Zona Priangan

Pemerintah Melepaskan Nyamuk untuk Memata-matai Orang, Menurut Penganut Teori Konspirasi

Pemerintah Melepaskan Nyamuk untuk Memata-matai Orang, Menurut Penganut Teori Konspirasi

2 November 2022, 05:04 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Rabu, 2 November 2022 di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Rabu, 2 November 2022 di Empat Lokasi

2 November 2022, 05:04 WIB

Media Blora

30 Contoh Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Tahun 2022

30 Contoh Soal PAS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Tahun 2022

2 November 2022, 05:03 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Klasemen Akhir Grup A Liga Champions 2022-2023: Napoli dan Liverpool Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar

Klasemen Akhir Grup A Liga Champions 2022-2023: Napoli dan Liverpool Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar

2 November 2022, 05:01 WIB

Warta Lombok

Minum Jus Ini Maka Berat Badanmu Akan Turun Drastis!

Minum Jus Ini Maka Berat Badanmu Akan Turun Drastis!

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Berbagai Aturan Tentang Tunjangan Guru yang Harus Diperhatikan. Berdasarkan Juknis Resmi

Berbagai Aturan Tentang Tunjangan Guru yang Harus Diperhatikan. Berdasarkan Juknis Resmi

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Sinopsis Gopi Hari Ini Rabu 2 November Oktober 2022, MURKA! Kokila Menolak Hubungan Rama dan Sameera

Sinopsis Gopi Hari Ini Rabu 2 November Oktober 2022, MURKA! Kokila Menolak Hubungan Rama dan Sameera

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022: Ada My Absolute Boyfriend dan Shinbi's House

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022: Ada My Absolute Boyfriend dan Shinbi's House

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Rabu, 2 November 2022 : Upin dan Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, Block Buster

Jadwal Acara MNC TV Rabu, 2 November 2022 : Upin dan Ipin, Uang Kaget Lagi, Block Buster

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Copenhagen vs Dortmund di Liga Champions: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Copenhagen vs Dortmund di Liga Champions: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Ada Perubahan Besar Hubungan Asmara Zodiak Virgo, Cek Ramalanmu Di Sini untuk Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022

Ada Perubahan Besar Hubungan Asmara Zodiak Virgo, Cek Ramalanmu Di Sini untuk Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jombang Update

Gerhana di Tahun 2022 Terdeteksi Empat Kali, Berikutnya Tanggal 8 November Jangan Sampai Lewat!

Gerhana di Tahun 2022 Terdeteksi Empat Kali, Berikutnya Tanggal 8 November Jangan Sampai Lewat!

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Sindir BKPSDM, nakes Bulukumba bawa poster: 'Kami kira BH dan CD yang paling dalam, ternyata ...'

Sindir BKPSDM, nakes Bulukumba bawa poster: 'Kami kira BH dan CD yang paling dalam, ternyata ...'

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 2 November 2022: Pasangan Anda tidak Puas dan Terus Menuntut Lebih

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 2 November 2022: Pasangan Anda tidak Puas dan Terus Menuntut Lebih

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 2 November 2022: Manjakan Diri, Lepaskan Ketegangan

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 2 November 2022: Manjakan Diri, Lepaskan Ketegangan

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini, Cinta Itu Luar Biasa Jarak Membuat Hati Semakin Dekat

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini, Cinta Itu Luar Biasa Jarak Membuat Hati Semakin Dekat

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 7 Halaman 221 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 8, Kekuatan Maritim Ratu Kalinyamat

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 7 Halaman 221 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 8, Kekuatan Maritim Ratu Kalinyamat

2 November 2022, 05:00 WIB