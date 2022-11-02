Lirik Lagu Insomnia - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Insomnia
I've been roaming and strolling
All of these streets
Burning my eyes red
Not slept for weeks
Testing your torment
My future is bleak
Lost in the moment
With no words to speak
I can't find the peace
(I can't find the peace)
Am I a fool (fool)
Waiting for you? (You)
What if you never come back? (What if we)
What if you never come back? (What if you never come-)
There's nothing new
I made another hit, I made another tune
What if we never know why hearts deceive us
The night calls to dreamers
Our sleep was stolen
I'm searching for thieves
These memories in my head
Are so vivid to see
I can't find the peace
(I can't find the peace)
And when I close my eyes I feel it all again
I can't find the peace
Am I a fool (fool)
Waiting for you? (You)
What if you never come back? (What if we)
What if you never come back? (What if you never come-)
There's nothing new
I made another hit, I made another tune
What if we never know why hearts deceive us
The night calls to dreamers
You're inside me, ah
And when I close my eyes, I feel it all again
You're inside me, ah
And when I close my eyes, I feel it all again
Am I a fool (fool)
Waiting for you? (You)
What if you never come back? (What if we)
What if you never come back? (What if you never come-)
There's nothing new
I made another hit, I made another tune
What if we never know why hearts deceive us
The night calls to dreamers
