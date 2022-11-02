Lirik Lagu Insomnia - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Insomnia

I've been roaming and strolling

All of these streets

Burning my eyes red

Not slept for weeks

Testing your torment

My future is bleak

Lost in the moment

With no words to speak

I can't find the peace

(I can't find the peace)

Am I a fool (fool)

Waiting for you? (You)

What if you never come back? (What if we)

What if you never come back? (What if you never come-)

There's nothing new

I made another hit, I made another tune

What if we never know why hearts deceive us

The night calls to dreamers

Our sleep was stolen

I'm searching for thieves

These memories in my head

Are so vivid to see

I can't find the peace

(I can't find the peace)

And when I close my eyes I feel it all again

I can't find the peace

Am I a fool (fool)

Waiting for you? (You)

What if you never come back? (What if we)

What if you never come back? (What if you never come-)

There's nothing new

I made another hit, I made another tune

What if we never know why hearts deceive us

The night calls to dreamers

You're inside me, ah

And when I close my eyes, I feel it all again

You're inside me, ah

And when I close my eyes, I feel it all again

Am I a fool (fool)

Waiting for you? (You)

What if you never come back? (What if we)

What if you never come back? (What if you never come-)

There's nothing new

I made another hit, I made another tune

What if we never know why hearts deceive us

The night calls to dreamers