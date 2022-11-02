Lirik Lagu Always on My Mind - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Always on My Mind - Elvis Presley
Maybe I didn't love you
Quite as often as I could have
And maybe I didn't treat you
Quite as good as I should have
If I made you feel second best
Girl, I'm sorry I was blind
You were always on my mind
You were always on my mind
And maybe I didn't hold you
All those lonely, lonely times
I guess I never told you
I'm so happy that you're mine
Little things I should have said and done
I just never took the time
But you were always on my mind
You were always on my mind
Tell me
Tell me that your sweet love hasn't died
And give me
Give me one more chance to keep you satisfied
I'll keep you satisfied
Little things I should have said and done
I just never took the time
But you were always on my mind (you were always on my mind)
You were always on my mind
You were always on my mind (you were always on my mind)
You were always on my mind
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Dirilis: 1972
Penulis lagu: John Jr. Christopher, Mark James, dan Wayne Carson Thomson
Fakta di Balik Always on My Mind - Elvis Presley
Always on My Mind adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Lagu ini diciptakan oleh Wayne Carson, Johny Christopher, dan Mark James.
Pertama kali dirilis oleh Gwen McCrae dengan judul You Were Always on My Mind. Tiga bulan setelahnya, lagu ini dirilis dengan versi Lee. Saat dirilis oleh Elvis Presley, lagu ini menjadi versi hit pertama.
Elvis Presley adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor asal Amerika. Musik yang menjadi ciri khasnya ialah musik dengan genre rock. Oleh karena keahliannya itu, ia dijuluki dengan King of Rock and Roll.
Ia telah memulai kariernya sejak tahun 1953 dan meninggal dunia pada tahun 1977. Sepanjang hidupnya, ia telah berhasil membuat deretan single yang membekas di hati para pendengarnya, bahkan hingga saat ini. (Paradilla Karisma Putri)*** **
