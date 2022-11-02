Lirik Lagu Always on My Mind - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Always on My Mind - Elvis Presley

Maybe I didn't love you

Quite as often as I could have

And maybe I didn't treat you

Quite as good as I should have

If I made you feel second best

Girl, I'm sorry I was blind

You were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

And maybe I didn't hold you

All those lonely, lonely times

I guess I never told you

I'm so happy that you're mine

Little things I should have said and done

I just never took the time

But you were always on my mind

You were always on my mind

Tell me

Tell me that your sweet love hasn't died

And give me

Give me one more chance to keep you satisfied

I'll keep you satisfied

Little things I should have said and done

I just never took the time

But you were always on my mind (you were always on my mind)

You were always on my mind

You were always on my mind (you were always on my mind)

You were always on my mind

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Dirilis: 1972

Penulis lagu: John Jr. Christopher, Mark James, dan Wayne Carson Thomson

Fakta di Balik Always on My Mind - Elvis Presley

Always on My Mind adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Lagu ini diciptakan oleh Wayne Carson, Johny Christopher, dan Mark James.

Pertama kali dirilis oleh Gwen McCrae dengan judul You Were Always on My Mind. Tiga bulan setelahnya, lagu ini dirilis dengan versi Lee. Saat dirilis oleh Elvis Presley, lagu ini menjadi versi hit pertama.

Elvis Presley adalah penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor asal Amerika. Musik yang menjadi ciri khasnya ialah musik dengan genre rock. Oleh karena keahliannya itu, ia dijuluki dengan King of Rock and Roll.

Ia telah memulai kariernya sejak tahun 1953 dan meninggal dunia pada tahun 1977. Sepanjang hidupnya, ia telah berhasil membuat deretan single yang membekas di hati para pendengarnya, bahkan hingga saat ini. (Paradilla Karisma Putri)*** **