Lirik Lagu Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley

We're caught in a trap

I can't walk out

Because I love you too much, baby

Why can't you see

What you're doing to me

When you don't believe a word I say?

We can't go on together

With suspicious minds (suspicious minds)

And we can't build our dreams

On suspicious minds

So if an old friend I know

Stops by to say hello

Would I still see suspicion in your eyes?

Here we go again

Asking where I've been

You can't see the tears are real, I'm crying

(Yes I'm crying)

We can't go on together

With suspicious minds (suspicious minds)

And we can't build our dreams

On suspicious minds

Oh, let our love survive

I'll dry the tears from your eyes

Let's don't let a good thing die

When honey, you know I've never lied to you

Mmm, yeah, yeah

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: From Elvis in Memphis

Dirilis: 1969

Fakta di Balik Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley

Suspicious Mind adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi ternama Amerika yaitu Elvis Presley.

Penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor Amerika ini telah memulai kariernya sejak tahun 1953. Ia mahir dalam membawakan musik dengan genre rock, sehingga ia mendapat julukan King of Rock and Roll.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Mark James dan dirilis pada tahun 1969. Lagu Suspicious Mind menjadi salah satu single di album From Elvis in Memphis milik Elvis Presley.

Suspicious Mind bercerita tentang hubungan yang disfungsional dan banyaknya perasaan tidak percaya dalam hubungan itu. Hal ini juga disebabkan karena salah satu pihak masih menyimpan rasa terhadap masa lalunya. (Paradilla Karisma Putri)*** **