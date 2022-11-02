Lirik Lagu Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley
We're caught in a trap
I can't walk out
Because I love you too much, baby
Why can't you see
What you're doing to me
When you don't believe a word I say?
We can't go on together
With suspicious minds (suspicious minds)
And we can't build our dreams
On suspicious minds
So if an old friend I know
Stops by to say hello
Would I still see suspicion in your eyes?
Here we go again
Asking where I've been
You can't see the tears are real, I'm crying
(Yes I'm crying)
We can't go on together
With suspicious minds (suspicious minds)
And we can't build our dreams
On suspicious minds
Oh, let our love survive
I'll dry the tears from your eyes
Let's don't let a good thing die
When honey, you know I've never lied to you
Mmm, yeah, yeah
We're caught in a trap
I can't walk out
Because I love you too much, baby
Why can't you see
What you're doing to me
When you don't believe a word I say?
Well, don't you know I'm caught in a trap?
I can't walk out
Because I love you too much, baby
Well, don't you know I'm caught in a trap?
I can't walk out
Because I love you too much, baby
Well, don't you know I'm caught in a trap?
I can't walk out
Because I love you too much, baby
Well, don't you know I'm caught in a trap?
I can't walk out
Because I love you too much, baby
Well, don't you know I'm caught in a trap?
I can't walk out
Because I love you too much, baby
Well, don't you know I'm caught in a trap?
I can't walk out
Because I love you too much, baby
Well, don't you know I'm caught in a trap?
Credit
Artis: Elvis Presley
Album: From Elvis in Memphis
Dirilis: 1969
Fakta di Balik Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley
Suspicious Mind adalah lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi ternama Amerika yaitu Elvis Presley.
Penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan aktor Amerika ini telah memulai kariernya sejak tahun 1953. Ia mahir dalam membawakan musik dengan genre rock, sehingga ia mendapat julukan King of Rock and Roll.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Mark James dan dirilis pada tahun 1969. Lagu Suspicious Mind menjadi salah satu single di album From Elvis in Memphis milik Elvis Presley.
Suspicious Mind bercerita tentang hubungan yang disfungsional dan banyaknya perasaan tidak percaya dalam hubungan itu. Hal ini juga disebabkan karena salah satu pihak masih menyimpan rasa terhadap masa lalunya. (Paradilla Karisma Putri)*** **
Artikel Pilihan