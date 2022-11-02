Lirik Lagu A Certain Romance – Arctic Monkeys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu A Certain Romance – Arctic Monkeys

Well, oh, they might wear classic Reeboks

Or knackered Converse

Or tracky bottoms tucked in socks

But all of that's what the point is not

The point's that there ain't no romance around there

And there's the truth that they can't see

They'd probably like to throw a punch at me

And if you could only see 'em, then you would agree

Agree that there ain't no romance around there

You know, oh, it's a funny thing you know

We'll tell 'em if you like

We'll tell 'em all tonight

They'll never listen

Because their minds are made up

And course it's all okay to carry on that way

'Cause over there, there's broken bones

There's only music, so that there's new ringtones

And it don't take no Sherlock Holmes

To see it's a little different around here

Don't get me wrong, though, there's boys in bands

And kids who like to scrap with pool cues in their hands

And just 'cause he's had a couple o' cans

He thinks it's all right to act like a dickhead

Don't you know, oh' it's a funny thing you know

We'll tell 'em if you like

We'll tell 'em all tonight

They'll never listen

Because their minds are made up

And course it's all okay to carry on that way

But I said no

Oh no

Well, you won't get me to go

Not anywhere, not anywhere

No, I won't go

Oh no no

Well, over there, there's friends of mine

What can I say? I've known 'em for a long long time

And, yeah, they might overstep the line

But you just cannot get angry in the same way

No, not in the same way

Said, not in the same way

Oh no, oh no no

