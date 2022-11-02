Lirik Lagu A Certain Romance – Arctic Monkeys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu A Certain Romance – Arctic Monkeys
Well, oh, they might wear classic Reeboks
Or knackered Converse
Or tracky bottoms tucked in socks
But all of that's what the point is not
The point's that there ain't no romance around there
And there's the truth that they can't see
They'd probably like to throw a punch at me
And if you could only see 'em, then you would agree
Agree that there ain't no romance around there
You know, oh, it's a funny thing you know
We'll tell 'em if you like
We'll tell 'em all tonight
They'll never listen
Because their minds are made up
And course it's all okay to carry on that way
'Cause over there, there's broken bones
There's only music, so that there's new ringtones
And it don't take no Sherlock Holmes
To see it's a little different around here
Don't get me wrong, though, there's boys in bands
And kids who like to scrap with pool cues in their hands
And just 'cause he's had a couple o' cans
He thinks it's all right to act like a dickhead
Don't you know, oh' it's a funny thing you know
We'll tell 'em if you like
We'll tell 'em all tonight
They'll never listen
Because their minds are made up
And course it's all okay to carry on that way
But I said no
Oh no
Well, you won't get me to go
Not anywhere, not anywhere
No, I won't go
Oh no no
Well, over there, there's friends of mine
What can I say? I've known 'em for a long long time
And, yeah, they might overstep the line
But you just cannot get angry in the same way
No, not in the same way
Said, not in the same way
Oh no, oh no no
