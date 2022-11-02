Lirik Lagu Dusk Till Dawn - ZAYN & Sia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dusk Till Dawn

Not tryna be indie

Not tryna be cool

Just tryna be in this

Tell me how you choose

Can you feel why you're in this

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room

'Cause I wanna touch you, baby

And I wanna feel you, too

I wanna see the sunrise and your sins

Just me and you

Light it up, on the run

Let's make love, tonight

Make it up, fall in love, try

But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

We were shut like a jacket

So do your zip

We will roll down the rapids

To find a wave that fits

Can you feel where the wind is

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room

'Cause I wanna touch you, baby

I wanna feel you, too

I wanna see the sunrise and your sins

Just me and you

Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love, try

But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

Go, give love to your body

It's only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

It's only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

It's only you that can stop it

Go, give love to your body

Go, give love to your body

But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here