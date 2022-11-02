Lirik Lagu Outside - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

(Ah)
Ah yeah
Ah yeah, yeah, yeah
Ah yeah, yeah, yeah
Ah
Two wrongs make no right
When it's left, at least we tried
I'll be back tonight (oh yeah)
I'll let you decide
To leave my love outside
Leave my love outside
Leave my love outside
Oh, let me in, oh, let me in
I know I'm always in my head
Some things they must be said
Hurts me when I think about it
Someone else being in your bed
I know I'm not so innocent
But the love I had for you was real
Hope it hurts you when you think about it
But both of us just have to dip
T-shirt that you're wearing, that's my favorite
First time that I touched you, you could save it
Two wrongs make no right
When it's left, at least we tried
I'll be back tonight (oh yeah)
I'll let you decide
To leave my love outside
Leave my love outside
Leave my love outside
Oh, let me in, oh, let me in
It wasn't all bad, now was it
All the things that we been through
The way you snuck out of your parents'
Just you and me up on the roof
Didn't have much, but yeah, we did it
Staring at the perfect view
Do I keep the dog or do you want him
When I look at him, I think of you
The T-shirt that you're wearing, that's my favorite
Damn, I really thought that we would make it
Two wrongs make no right
When it's left, at least we tried (at least we tried)
I'll be back tonight (I'll be back)
I'll let you decide
Artikel Pilihan