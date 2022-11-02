Lirik Lagu Outside - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Outside

(Ah)

Ah yeah

Ah yeah, yeah, yeah

Ah yeah, yeah, yeah

Ah

Two wrongs make no right

When it's left, at least we tried

I'll be back tonight (oh yeah)

I'll let you decide

To leave my love outside

Leave my love outside

Leave my love outside

Oh, let me in, oh, let me in

I know I'm always in my head

Some things they must be said

Hurts me when I think about it

Someone else being in your bed

I know I'm not so innocent

But the love I had for you was real

Hope it hurts you when you think about it

But both of us just have to dip

T-shirt that you're wearing, that's my favorite

First time that I touched you, you could save it

Two wrongs make no right

When it's left, at least we tried

I'll be back tonight (oh yeah)

I'll let you decide

To leave my love outside

Leave my love outside

Leave my love outside

Oh, let me in, oh, let me in

It wasn't all bad, now was it

All the things that we been through

The way you snuck out of your parents'

Just you and me up on the roof

Didn't have much, but yeah, we did it

Staring at the perfect view

Do I keep the dog or do you want him

When I look at him, I think of you

The T-shirt that you're wearing, that's my favorite

Damn, I really thought that we would make it

Two wrongs make no right

When it's left, at least we tried (at least we tried)

I'll be back tonight (I'll be back)

I'll let you decide