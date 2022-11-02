Lirik Lagu Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley

The warden threw a party in the county jail

The prison band was there and they began to wail

The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing

You should've heard those knocked out jailbirds sing

Let's rock

Everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Spider Murphy played the tenor saxophone

Little Joe was blowin' on the slide trombone

The drummer boy from Illinois went crash, boom, bang

The whole rhythm section was a purple gang

Let's rock

Everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Number 47 said to number three

"You're the cutest jailbird I ever did see

I sure would be delighted with your company

Come on and do the Jailhouse Rock with me"

Let's rock

Everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock, Rock, Rock

Sad Sack was sittin' on a block of stone

Way over in the corner weepin' all alone

The warden said, "Hey, buddy, don't you be no square

If you can't find a partner, use a wooden chair"

Let's rock

Everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Shifty Henry said to Bugs, "For Heaven's sake

No one's lookin', now's the chance to make a break"

Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, "Nix nix

I wanna stick around a while and get my kicks"