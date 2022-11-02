Lirik Lagu Are You Lonesome Tonight - Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Are You Lonesome Tonight - Elvis Presley

Are you lonesome tonight?

Do you miss me tonight?

Are you sorry we drifted apart?

Does your memory stray to a bright summer day

When I kissed you and called you sweetheart?

Do the chairs in your parlor seem empty and bare?

Do you gaze at your doorstep and picture me there?

Is your heart filled with pain, shall I come back again?

Tell me dear, are you lonesome tonight?

I wonder if you're lonesome tonight

You know someone said that the world's a stage and each of us must play a part

Fate had me playing in love with you as my sweetheart

Act one was where we met

I loved you at first glance

You read your lines so cleverly and never missed a cue

Then came act two, you seemed to change, you acted strange

And why I've never known

Honey, you lied when you said you loved me

And I had no cause to doubt you

But I'd rather go on hearing your lies

Than to go on living without you

Now the stage is bare and I'm standing there

With emptiness all around

And if you won't come back to me

Then they can bring the curtain down

Is your heart filled with pain

Shall I come back again?

Tell me dear, are you lonesome tonight?

Credit

Artis: Elvis Presley

Album: Elvis is Back!

Dirilis: 1960

Fakta di Balik Are You Lonesome Tonight - Elvis Presley