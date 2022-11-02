Lirik Lagu The Langdon House – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 November 2022, 01:48 WIB
Klip The Langdon House dari Issues.
Klip The Langdon House dari Issues. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/riserecirds

Lirik Lagu The Langdon HouseIssues

Coming out of my shell again
No one's there, let's pretend to
See a girl and a boy standing next to me
And at this party I'll pretend
For a moment I just might have friends
The chimes of them dancing to break free
I've got them chained up loose so I can fit in
I said be silent, no one can hear you
You feel like I did when no one comes near you
'Cause they think that you're weird and you're stained like a carpet
The carpet your mom ruined, making you pay

What did I do to deserve this?
I forget that it's all part of my imagination
I could actually pick and choose my loose ends
And tie a knot, but all I do is run and hide
It'll get you boy
Run and hide
I was born unaware
That my whole life would be a war
So I battle myself and until I run and hide
It'll get you boy

Stupid is as stupid does
More like an offspring of stupid is and always will be mad at luck
But I just don't have it in my blood
Blood runs deep
When you're growing there'll be blood dripping from your ugly mug
'Cause papa don't like you like momma does
So give it up
For the guardian angel just sip it up
Rub a little dirt in it boy and bear with me
Just take a lead pipe into my kidney

It's such a problem when people come near you
Well it seems ironic that most people fear you
What a shame that you feel so insane
But the truth of the matter's your shadow is cold and afraid

Did I fail to mention?
It's all part of my imagination
I could actually pick and choose my loose ends
And tie a knot but all I do is run and hide
It'll get you boy
Run and hide
All I need is a friend
My whole life has been a war
So I battle myself until I run and hide

One after one they'll all spin around
And one after one they'll all fall down from love
Nobody ever gave 'em enough
One after one they'll all come around
And one after one they'll all fall down from love
Somebody's gonna give you enough
Somebody better give you enough

Credits

Artis: Issues
Penulis lagu: Derek Tyler Carter, Tyler Joseph Acord, Josh Mark Manuel, Michael Ryan Bohn, Skyler Coleman Acord, dan Adrian Redmund Rebollo
Album: Issues
Rilis: 2014
Genre: Rock

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

1 November 2022, 13:50 WIB
Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

31 Oktober 2022, 14:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bom di Mogadishu Somalia Tewaskan 100 Orang, Presiden Salahkan Kelompok Al-Shabaab
2

Pertemuan Tingkat Tinggi Antar Pemerintah tentang Penyandang Disabilitas Lahirkan Jakarta Declaration
3

Otsus Berikan Papua Kewenangan Lebih untuk Mengatur Wilayahnya
4

TV Analog di 222 Kabupaten dan Kota Dimatikan Besok 2 November 2022, Termasuk Jabodetabek
5

Majikan yang Diduga Sekap dan Siksa ART di Cilame Tak Terima Rumah Dibongkar: Saya Cuma Belanja Sayur Loh
6

Ayah Angelina Sondakh Meninggal Dunia
7

Majikan yang Diduga Aniaya ART di Cilame Ditangkap, Polisi: Ancaman Maksimal 10 Tahun Penjara
8

Upah Minimum Tahun 2023 Naik, Kemnaker: Presentase Sesuai dengan Inflasi
9

ART di Cilame Bandung Barat Diduga Disekap dan Disiksa Majikan, Hasil Visum Diungkap Polisi
10

Tak Menampik, Keluarga Lesti kejora dan Rizky Billar Buka Suara soal Kebangkrutan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Ngawi

Liverpool Terpuruk Bagaimana Nasib Jurgen Klopp? ini Kata Agen Mantan Pelatih Dortmund

Liverpool Terpuruk Bagaimana Nasib Jurgen Klopp? ini Kata Agen Mantan Pelatih Dortmund

2 November 2022, 01:52 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal TV dan Link Nonton RCTI Hari ini, Rabu 2 November 2022 Ada Preman Pensiun S7 dan Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal TV dan Link Nonton RCTI Hari ini, Rabu 2 November 2022 Ada Preman Pensiun S7 dan Ikatan Cinta

2 November 2022, 01:50 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Inter Milan Pukul 03.00 WIB di Liga Champions Secara Online, Klik di Sini

Link Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Inter Milan Pukul 03.00 WIB di Liga Champions Secara Online, Klik di Sini

2 November 2022, 01:48 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Jadwal Hylo Open 2022 Day 2 Prediksi Jam Main Wakil Indonesia, Grego, Jojo, Ginting, Rehan/Lisa

Jadwal Hylo Open 2022 Day 2 Prediksi Jam Main Wakil Indonesia, Grego, Jojo, Ginting, Rehan/Lisa

2 November 2022, 01:38 WIB

Cilacap Update

LINK GRATIS Streaming di HP! Porto vs Atletico Madrid Liga Champions 2 November 2022, Sedang Berlangsung

LINK GRATIS Streaming di HP! Porto vs Atletico Madrid Liga Champions 2 November 2022, Sedang Berlangsung

2 November 2022, 01:36 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

2 Link Marseille vs Tottenham, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 Link Marseille vs Tottenham, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 November 2022, 01:35 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Napoli: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Napoli: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

2 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Link Nonton dan Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022 Ada Uang Kaget Lagi dan Bedah Rumah Lagi

Link Nonton dan Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini, Rabu 2 November 2022 Ada Uang Kaget Lagi dan Bedah Rumah Lagi

2 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Lawas Hati seorang Wanita dari Betharia Sonata Lengkap Dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Lawas Hati seorang Wanita dari Betharia Sonata Lengkap Dengan Liriknya

2 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Kumpulan Contoh Soal Tes Tulis PPK Pemilu 2024 Tentang UU Kepemiluan Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

Kumpulan Contoh Soal Tes Tulis PPK Pemilu 2024 Tentang UU Kepemiluan Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

2 November 2022, 01:21 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

2 Link Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 Link Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Streaming Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Pukul 03.00 WIB di Liga Champions Secara Online, Klik di Sini

Link Streaming Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Pukul 03.00 WIB di Liga Champions Secara Online, Klik di Sini

2 November 2022, 01:18 WIB

Selayar Post

Dinyatakan Lengkap, Penyidik Serahkan Tersangka Laka Lantas ke Kejaksaan Negeri Ende

Dinyatakan Lengkap, Penyidik Serahkan Tersangka Laka Lantas ke Kejaksaan Negeri Ende

2 November 2022, 01:17 WIB

Utara Times

KJP Plus November 2022 Kapan Cair ke Rekening? Segera Cek Daftar Penerima di Link Ini!

KJP Plus November 2022 Kapan Cair ke Rekening? Segera Cek Daftar Penerima di Link Ini!

2 November 2022, 01:15 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

2 Link Sporting CP vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 Link Sporting CP vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 November 2022, 01:15 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Liverpool vs Napoli Liga Champions Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung Nonton UCL di TV Online Ini

LINK Live Streaming Liverpool vs Napoli Liga Champions Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung Nonton UCL di TV Online Ini

2 November 2022, 01:14 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

2 Link Liverpool vs Napoli, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 Link Liverpool vs Napoli, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 November 2022, 01:10 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Siapa Park Bo Yeon Kekasih Rocky ASTRO? Ini Fakta Menarik dan Profil Aktris Cheer Up

Siapa Park Bo Yeon Kekasih Rocky ASTRO? Ini Fakta Menarik dan Profil Aktris Cheer Up

2 November 2022, 01:07 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

One Piece Live Action Menelan Biaya Mahal, Lebih Tinggi dari Produksi Marvel Studios?

One Piece Live Action Menelan Biaya Mahal, Lebih Tinggi dari Produksi Marvel Studios?

2 November 2022, 01:07 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Inter Milan Liga Champions Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton UCL

LINK Live Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Inter Milan Liga Champions Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV Nonton UCL

2 November 2022, 01:06 WIB

Utara Times

Jam Berapa Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022? Catat Jadwal dan Wilayah Indonesia yang Bisa Melihatnya

Jam Berapa Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022? Catat Jadwal dan Wilayah Indonesia yang Bisa Melihatnya

2 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

2 Link Rangers vs Ajax, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 Link Rangers vs Ajax, Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

2 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Adab Kencing yang Benar Menurut Islam dan Sunnah Rasulullah, HATI HATI Salah salah bisa kena AZAB

Adab Kencing yang Benar Menurut Islam dan Sunnah Rasulullah, HATI HATI Salah salah bisa kena AZAB

2 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Informasi Teranyar Brosur KUR  BRI 2022, Pinjaman Tanpa jaminan 100 Juta Rupiah Bunga Ringan, Masih Minat?

Informasi Teranyar Brosur KUR  BRI 2022, Pinjaman Tanpa jaminan 100 Juta Rupiah Bunga Ringan, Masih Minat?

2 November 2022, 01:04 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Inter Milan Main di Liga Champions Dini Hari Ini

Link Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Inter Milan Main di Liga Champions Dini Hari Ini

2 November 2022, 01:04 WIB