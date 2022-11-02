Lirik Lagu The Langdon House – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Langdon House – Issues
Coming out of my shell again
No one's there, let's pretend to
See a girl and a boy standing next to me
And at this party I'll pretend
For a moment I just might have friends
The chimes of them dancing to break free
I've got them chained up loose so I can fit in
I said be silent, no one can hear you
You feel like I did when no one comes near you
'Cause they think that you're weird and you're stained like a carpet
The carpet your mom ruined, making you pay
What did I do to deserve this?
I forget that it's all part of my imagination
I could actually pick and choose my loose ends
And tie a knot, but all I do is run and hide
It'll get you boy
Run and hide
I was born unaware
That my whole life would be a war
So I battle myself and until I run and hide
It'll get you boy
Stupid is as stupid does
More like an offspring of stupid is and always will be mad at luck
But I just don't have it in my blood
Blood runs deep
When you're growing there'll be blood dripping from your ugly mug
'Cause papa don't like you like momma does
So give it up
For the guardian angel just sip it up
Rub a little dirt in it boy and bear with me
Just take a lead pipe into my kidney
It's such a problem when people come near you
Well it seems ironic that most people fear you
What a shame that you feel so insane
But the truth of the matter's your shadow is cold and afraid
Did I fail to mention?
It's all part of my imagination
I could actually pick and choose my loose ends
And tie a knot but all I do is run and hide
It'll get you boy
Run and hide
All I need is a friend
My whole life has been a war
So I battle myself until I run and hide
One after one they'll all spin around
And one after one they'll all fall down from love
Nobody ever gave 'em enough
One after one they'll all come around
And one after one they'll all fall down from love
Somebody's gonna give you enough
Somebody better give you enough
Credits
Artis: Issues
Penulis lagu: Derek Tyler Carter, Tyler Joseph Acord, Josh Mark Manuel, Michael Ryan Bohn, Skyler Coleman Acord, dan Adrian Redmund Rebollo
Album: Issues
Rilis: 2014
Genre: Rock
