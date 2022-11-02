Lirik Lagu The Langdon House – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Langdon House – Issues

Coming out of my shell again

No one's there, let's pretend to

See a girl and a boy standing next to me

And at this party I'll pretend

For a moment I just might have friends

The chimes of them dancing to break free

I've got them chained up loose so I can fit in

I said be silent, no one can hear you

You feel like I did when no one comes near you

'Cause they think that you're weird and you're stained like a carpet

The carpet your mom ruined, making you pay

What did I do to deserve this?

I forget that it's all part of my imagination

I could actually pick and choose my loose ends

And tie a knot, but all I do is run and hide

It'll get you boy

Run and hide

I was born unaware

That my whole life would be a war

So I battle myself and until I run and hide

It'll get you boy

Stupid is as stupid does

More like an offspring of stupid is and always will be mad at luck

But I just don't have it in my blood

Blood runs deep

When you're growing there'll be blood dripping from your ugly mug

'Cause papa don't like you like momma does

So give it up

For the guardian angel just sip it up

Rub a little dirt in it boy and bear with me

Just take a lead pipe into my kidney

It's such a problem when people come near you

Well it seems ironic that most people fear you

What a shame that you feel so insane

But the truth of the matter's your shadow is cold and afraid

Did I fail to mention?

It's all part of my imagination

I could actually pick and choose my loose ends

And tie a knot but all I do is run and hide

It'll get you boy

Run and hide

All I need is a friend

My whole life has been a war

So I battle myself until I run and hide

One after one they'll all spin around

And one after one they'll all fall down from love

Nobody ever gave 'em enough

One after one they'll all come around

And one after one they'll all fall down from love

Somebody's gonna give you enough

Somebody better give you enough

Credits

Artis: Issues

Penulis lagu: Derek Tyler Carter, Tyler Joseph Acord, Josh Mark Manuel, Michael Ryan Bohn, Skyler Coleman Acord, dan Adrian Redmund Rebollo

Album: Issues

Rilis: 2014

Genre: Rock