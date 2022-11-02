Lirik Lagu Better - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor
It hurt so bad that I didn't when you asked for more
Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now
'Cause I finally got out, yeah, we finally knocked down
'Cause sometimes it's better that way
Gotta let it go so your heart don't break
'Cause I love you
Yeah, baby, I love you
Just this one time hear what I'm tryna say
Know you might not feel quite the same way
But I love you
I tell you, I love you
Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I'll say goodbye while it's right
Can we save tears in your eyes
I'm making you cry
Why wait to hate? Can we save love?
I fell in, I'm falling, I'm for you
I can't let you fall through the floor too
It's a gamble to take any more of you
(It's a gamble to take any more of you)
Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it
Like it's a crime on trial, I got acquitted
Me and you wasn't meant, we wasn't fitted
Like it's a glove, I hated to admit it
'Cause obviously we go back
So why would we ruin that?
In too deep, we're rearranged
Now you wanna ask for names
We can't let this fruit go bad
Saying things we can't take back
In too deep, we're rearranged
Say you feel the same
Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try
Or I'll say goodbye while it's right
Can we save tears in your eyes
And watching you cry
Why wait to hate? Can we save love?
Credit
Artikel Pilihan