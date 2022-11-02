Lirik Lagu Better - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Better

Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor

It hurt so bad that I didn't when you asked for more

Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now

'Cause I finally got out, yeah, we finally knocked down

'Cause sometimes it's better that way

Gotta let it go so your heart don't break

'Cause I love you

Yeah, baby, I love you

Just this one time hear what I'm tryna say

Know you might not feel quite the same way

But I love you

I tell you, I love you

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I'll say goodbye while it's right

Can we save tears in your eyes

I'm making you cry

Why wait to hate? Can we save love?

I fell in, I'm falling, I'm for you

I can't let you fall through the floor too

It's a gamble to take any more of you

(It's a gamble to take any more of you)

Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it

Like it's a crime on trial, I got acquitted

Me and you wasn't meant, we wasn't fitted

Like it's a glove, I hated to admit it

'Cause obviously we go back

So why would we ruin that?

In too deep, we're rearranged

Now you wanna ask for names

We can't let this fruit go bad

Saying things we can't take back

In too deep, we're rearranged

Say you feel the same

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Or I'll say goodbye while it's right

Can we save tears in your eyes

And watching you cry

Why wait to hate? Can we save love?

