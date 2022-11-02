Lirik Lagu Her Monologue – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Her Monologue – Issues

Being alone are you scared of being alone?

Worried you'll be a shadow terrified of getting old

Insomnia tapers your eyelids and the adderall taught you how I lived

So flip a coin for every shade of gray

I bet you pick a needle to bargain with

Heads I bet you fall asleep

Get tangled in the sheets

Suffocate as you choke at the thought of your own dreams

You never fail to feel hollow now hush and let the dark swallow

Move a little closer, what are you afraid of?

Set the night on fire, baby burn it up

Tattooed on your chest, I.S.S.U.E.S

Move a little closer, what are you afraid of? (What are you afraid of?)

Zanies and panties on the floor

To numb the pain

Another one night stand at the door you go insane

I can see you sleep through your bedroom window

You're killing yourself with lucid dreaming

I am manic depressive

Flipping coins for my fate

Now ain't that impressive?

Tails you never fail to feel hollow

Now hush and let the dark swallow

Move a little closer, what are you afraid of

Set the night on fire, baby burn it up

Tattooed on your chest, I.S.S.U.E.S

Move a little closer, what are you afraid of?

(What are you afraid of?)

I am manic depressive

Flipping coins for my fate

Now ain't that impressive?