Lirik Lagu Her Monologue – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Her Monologue – Issues
Being alone are you scared of being alone?
Worried you'll be a shadow terrified of getting old
Insomnia tapers your eyelids and the adderall taught you how I lived
So flip a coin for every shade of gray
I bet you pick a needle to bargain with
Heads I bet you fall asleep
Get tangled in the sheets
Suffocate as you choke at the thought of your own dreams
You never fail to feel hollow now hush and let the dark swallow
Move a little closer, what are you afraid of?
Set the night on fire, baby burn it up
Tattooed on your chest, I.S.S.U.E.S
Move a little closer, what are you afraid of? (What are you afraid of?)
Zanies and panties on the floor
To numb the pain
Another one night stand at the door you go insane
I can see you sleep through your bedroom window
You're killing yourself with lucid dreaming
I am manic depressive
Flipping coins for my fate
Now ain't that impressive?
Tails you never fail to feel hollow
Now hush and let the dark swallow
Move a little closer, what are you afraid of
Set the night on fire, baby burn it up
Tattooed on your chest, I.S.S.U.E.S
Move a little closer, what are you afraid of?
(What are you afraid of?)
I am manic depressive
Flipping coins for my fate
Now ain't that impressive?
