Lirik Lagu After the Storm - Kali Uchis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu After The Storm

Ah

Whatever goes around

Eventually comes back to you

So you gotta be careful, baby

And look both ways

Before you cross my mind

Did you ever wonder?

Yeah, do you ever wonder

What he might be going through?

On his own and

The demons that he's facing alone

I hate that sometimes I can't go home

And it ain't just the same on the phone, no

But everybody's gotta go on

Don't they? (Yes, we do, baby)

So if you need a hero (if you need a hero)

Just look in the mirror (just look in the mirror)

No one's gonna save you now

So you better save yourself

And everybody's hurting

Everybody's going through it

But you just can't give up now

'Cause you gotta save yourself (Yeah, I gotta hang on)

The sun'll come out

Nothing good ever comes easy

I know times are rough

But winners don't quit

So don't you give up

The sun'll come out

But we've been struggling endless days

Someday we'll find the love

'Cause after the storm's

When the flowers bloom

Kali, what you mean?

I take it offensive

'Cause I'm the hottest flower boy

That popped up on the scene

Feeling better, better than ever

'Cause your umbrella, -brella (bright)

Sun is beaming on me like headlights beaming on Bambi

Now let's pretend the street is the room

And you are a Camry

'Cause your drama candid

The Tito to my Randy

Now let's produce some thrillers

My chocolate wit' yo vanilla, uh

The sun'll come out

Nothing good ever comes easy

I know times are rough

But winners don't quit

So don't you give up

The sun'll come out

But we've been struggling endless days

Someday we'll find the love

'Cause after the storm

I know it's hard

But do you even really try?

Maybe you could understand

When all you had to do was ask

And just open your mind

When everything is passing by

And all you had to do was try

Yeah, all you had to was try

Try, try, try, try, try

All you had to do was try

Try, try, try, try