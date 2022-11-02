Lirik Lagu After the Storm - Kali Uchis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu After The Storm
Ah
Whatever goes around
Eventually comes back to you
So you gotta be careful, baby
And look both ways
Before you cross my mind
Did you ever wonder?
Yeah, do you ever wonder
What he might be going through?
On his own and
The demons that he's facing alone
I hate that sometimes I can't go home
And it ain't just the same on the phone, no
But everybody's gotta go on
Don't they? (Yes, we do, baby)
So if you need a hero (if you need a hero)
Just look in the mirror (just look in the mirror)
No one's gonna save you now
So you better save yourself
And everybody's hurting
Everybody's going through it
But you just can't give up now
'Cause you gotta save yourself (Yeah, I gotta hang on)
The sun'll come out
Nothing good ever comes easy
I know times are rough
But winners don't quit
So don't you give up
The sun'll come out
But we've been struggling endless days
Someday we'll find the love
'Cause after the storm's
When the flowers bloom
Kali, what you mean?
I take it offensive
'Cause I'm the hottest flower boy
That popped up on the scene
Feeling better, better than ever
'Cause your umbrella, -brella (bright)
Sun is beaming on me like headlights beaming on Bambi
Now let's pretend the street is the room
And you are a Camry
'Cause your drama candid
The Tito to my Randy
Now let's produce some thrillers
My chocolate wit' yo vanilla, uh
The sun'll come out
Nothing good ever comes easy
I know times are rough
But winners don't quit
So don't you give up
The sun'll come out
But we've been struggling endless days
Someday we'll find the love
'Cause after the storm
I know it's hard
But do you even really try?
Maybe you could understand
When all you had to do was ask
And just open your mind
When everything is passing by
And all you had to do was try
Yeah, all you had to was try
Try, try, try, try, try
All you had to do was try
Try, try, try, try
