Lirik Lagu Love - Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Damn
Love or lust
Damn
All of us
Give me a run for my money
There is nobody, no one to outrun me
(Another world premiere)
So give me a run for my money
Sippin' bubbly, feelin' lovely
Livin' lovely
Just love me
I wanna be with you, ayy (just love me)
I wanna be with (just love me, just love)
I wanna be with you, ayy (love me), I wanna be with
I wanna be with you (love me, just love me)
If I didn't ride blade on curb, would you still (love me)?
If I made up my mind at work, would you still (love me)?
Keep it a hundred, I'd rather you trust me than to (love me)
Keep it a whole one hund', don't got you I got nothin', ayy
I got somethin' (I got somethin'), ayy
Hol' up, we gon' function (we gon' function), ayy
No assumptions (no assumptions), ayy
Feelin' like Tyson wit' it (feelin' like Tyson wit' it)
Knock it out twice, I'm wit' it (knock it out twice, I'm wit' it)
Only for the night, I'm kiddin' (only for the night, I'm kiddin')
Only for life, yeah
Only for life, yeah, only for life, let's get it
Hit that shoulder lean
I know what comin' over me
Backstroke oversea
I know what you need
Already on ten, all money come in
All feelin' go out, this feelin' don't drought
This party won't end (love me, love me)
If I didn't ride blade on curb, would you still (love me)?
If I made up my mind at work, would you still (love me)?
Keep it a hundred, I'd rather you trust me than to (love me)
Keep it a whole one hund', don't got you I got nothin' (oh, oh)
Give me a run for my money
There is nobody, no one to outrun me
So give me a run for my money
Sippin' bubbly, feelin' lovely
Livin' lovely
Just love me
I wanna be with you, ayy (just love me)
I wanna be with (just love me, just love)
I wanna be with you, ayy (love me), I wanna be with
I wanna be with you (love me, just love me)
