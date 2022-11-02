Lirik Lagu Love - Kendrick Lamar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love

Damn

Love or lust

Damn

All of us

Give me a run for my money

There is nobody, no one to outrun me

(Another world premiere)

So give me a run for my money

Sippin' bubbly, feelin' lovely

Livin' lovely

Just love me

I wanna be with you, ayy (just love me)

I wanna be with (just love me, just love)

I wanna be with you, ayy (love me), I wanna be with

I wanna be with you (love me, just love me)

If I didn't ride blade on curb, would you still (love me)?

If I made up my mind at work, would you still (love me)?

Keep it a hundred, I'd rather you trust me than to (love me)

Keep it a whole one hund', don't got you I got nothin', ayy

I got somethin' (I got somethin'), ayy

Hol' up, we gon' function (we gon' function), ayy

No assumptions (no assumptions), ayy

Feelin' like Tyson wit' it (feelin' like Tyson wit' it)

Knock it out twice, I'm wit' it (knock it out twice, I'm wit' it)

Only for the night, I'm kiddin' (only for the night, I'm kiddin')

Only for life, yeah

Only for life, yeah, only for life, let's get it

Hit that shoulder lean

I know what comin' over me

Backstroke oversea

I know what you need

Already on ten, all money come in

All feelin' go out, this feelin' don't drought

This party won't end (love me, love me)

If I didn't ride blade on curb, would you still (love me)?

If I made up my mind at work, would you still (love me)?

Keep it a hundred, I'd rather you trust me than to (love me)

Keep it a whole one hund', don't got you I got nothin' (oh, oh)

Give me a run for my money

There is nobody, no one to outrun me

So give me a run for my money

Sippin' bubbly, feelin' lovely

Livin' lovely

Just love me

I wanna be with you, ayy (just love me)

I wanna be with (just love me, just love)

I wanna be with you, ayy (love me), I wanna be with

I wanna be with you (love me, just love me)