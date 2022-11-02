Lirik Lagu Bloom - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
2 November 2022, 03:20 WIB
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan /Instagram/@troyesivan

Lirik Lagu Bloom - Troye Sivan

Take a trip into my garden
I've got so much to show ya
The fountains and the waters
Are begging just to know ya
And it's true, baby
I've been saving this for you, baby
I guess it's something like a fun fair
Put gas into the motor
And, boy, I'll meet you right there
We'll ride the rollercoaster
'Cause it's true, baby
I've been saving this for you, baby
I need you to
Tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll
Hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to
Take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I
I bloom just for you
(I bloom) just for you
(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you
(I bloom) just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on
I get this sweet desire
(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you
(I bloom) just for you
Now it's the perfect season
Yeah, let's go for it this time
We're dancing with the trees and
I've waited my whole life
It's true, baby
I've been saving this for you, baby
I need you to
Tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll
Hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to
Take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I
I bloom just for you
(I bloom) just for you
(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you
(I bloom) just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on
I get this sweet desire
(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you
(I bloom) just for you
Just for you
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Baby, baby, I've been saving this for you, baby, baby
I bloom just for you
(I bloom) just for you
(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you
(I bloom) just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on
I get this sweet desire
(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you
(I bloom) just for you
Just for you
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Just for you
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you

Credit:

Title: Bloom

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Bloom

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Bloom 

Lagu Bloom merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:42 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom.

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

