Lirik Lagu Bloom - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bloom - Troye Sivan

Take a trip into my garden

I've got so much to show ya

The fountains and the waters

Are begging just to know ya

And it's true, baby

I've been saving this for you, baby

I guess it's something like a fun fair

Put gas into the motor

And, boy, I'll meet you right there

We'll ride the rollercoaster

'Cause it's true, baby

I've been saving this for you, baby

I need you to

Tell me right before it goes down

Promise me you'll

Hold my hand if I get scared now

Might tell you to

Take a second, baby, slow it down

You should know I, you should know I

I bloom just for you

(I bloom) just for you

(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you

(I bloom) just for you

Come on, baby, play me like a love song

Every time it comes on

I get this sweet desire

(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you

(I bloom) just for you

Now it's the perfect season

Yeah, let's go for it this time

We're dancing with the trees and

I've waited my whole life

It's true, baby

I've been saving this for you, baby

I need you to

Tell me right before it goes down

Promise me you'll

Hold my hand if I get scared now

Might tell you to

Take a second, baby, slow it down

You should know I, you should know I

I bloom just for you

(I bloom) just for you

(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you

(I bloom) just for you

Come on, baby, play me like a love song

Every time it comes on

I get this sweet desire

(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you

(I bloom) just for you

Just for you

I bloom just for you

I bloom just for you

Baby, baby, I've been saving this for you, baby, baby

I bloom just for you

(I bloom) just for you

(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you

(I bloom) just for you

Come on, baby, play me like a love song

Every time it comes on

I get this sweet desire

(Yeah, I bloom) I bloom just for you

(I bloom) just for you

Just for you

I bloom just for you

I bloom just for you

Just for you

I bloom just for you

I bloom just for you

Credit:

Title: Bloom

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Bloom

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Bloom

Lagu Bloom merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:42 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Bloom.