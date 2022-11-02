Lirik Lagu Lost Boy - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lost Boy - Troye Sivan
As the smile fell from your face, I fell with it
Our faces blue
There's a heart stain on the carpet
I left it, I left it with you
Yeah, the truth is that I'm sorry
Though I told you not to worry
I'm just some dumb kid
Trying to kid myself
That I got my shit together
So go, get to runnin', won't you hurry?
While it's light out, while it's early
Before I start to miss any part of this
And change my mind, whatever
I say I wanna settle down
Build your hopes up like a tower
I'm giving you the run around
I'm just a lost boy
Not ready to be found
Not ready to be found
I'm just a lost boy
Not ready to be found
I don't care much for locks on the window
To keep me at bay
I'll leave you one last kiss on your pillow
Before I fly away
Yeah we knew from the beginning
That this wasn't never ending
Shouldn't stay too long
Cause we're both too young
To give into forever
I say I wanna settle down
Build your hopes up like a tower
I'm giving you the run around
I'm just a lost boy
Not ready to be found
Not ready to be found
I'm just a lost boy
So what are you waiting for?
Cause someone could love you more
I'm just a lost boy, lost boy
So what are you waiting for?
Cause someone could love you more
I'm just a lost boy, lost boy
So what are you waiting for?
Cause someone could love you more
I'm just a lost boy, lost boy
So what are you waiting for?
Cause someone could love you more
I'm just a lost boy, lost boy
I say I wanna settle down
Build your hopes up like a tower
I'm giving you the run around
I'm just a lost boy
Not ready to be found
Not ready to be found
I'm just a lost boy
Not ready to be found
Credit:
Title: Lost Boy
Artist: Troye Sivan
Dirilis: 2015
Album: Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe)
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Lost Boy
Lagu Lost Boy merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2015. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:43 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Neighbourhood.
