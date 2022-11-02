Lirik Lagu Lost Boy - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lost Boy - Troye Sivan

As the smile fell from your face, I fell with it

Our faces blue

There's a heart stain on the carpet

I left it, I left it with you

Yeah, the truth is that I'm sorry

Though I told you not to worry

I'm just some dumb kid

Trying to kid myself

That I got my shit together

So go, get to runnin', won't you hurry?

While it's light out, while it's early

Before I start to miss any part of this

And change my mind, whatever

I say I wanna settle down

Build your hopes up like a tower

I'm giving you the run around

I'm just a lost boy

Not ready to be found

Not ready to be found

I'm just a lost boy

Not ready to be found

I don't care much for locks on the window

To keep me at bay

I'll leave you one last kiss on your pillow

Before I fly away

Yeah we knew from the beginning

That this wasn't never ending

Shouldn't stay too long

Cause we're both too young

To give into forever

I say I wanna settle down

Build your hopes up like a tower

I'm giving you the run around

I'm just a lost boy

Not ready to be found

Not ready to be found

I'm just a lost boy

So what are you waiting for?

Cause someone could love you more

I'm just a lost boy, lost boy

So what are you waiting for?

Cause someone could love you more

I'm just a lost boy, lost boy

So what are you waiting for?

Cause someone could love you more

I'm just a lost boy, lost boy

So what are you waiting for?

Cause someone could love you more

I'm just a lost boy, lost boy

I say I wanna settle down

Build your hopes up like a tower

I'm giving you the run around

I'm just a lost boy

Not ready to be found

Not ready to be found

I'm just a lost boy

Not ready to be found

Credit:

Title: Lost Boy

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe)

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Lost Boy

Lagu Lost Boy merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2015. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:43 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Neighbourhood.