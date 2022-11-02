Lirik Lagu The Realest – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Realest – Issues

Another waste of headspace

Got dumb on the tracks and never knew the facts

‘Til I wised up

For years I been toe to toe with the heavy weights

Never thought I'd size up

It's got me thinking 'bout the rise up

You said no strings attached and now you got me tied up

You talking that sh-t, and you're blowing that smoke

But your card got declined at the night club

And every single pointless conversation

Is breaking down the walls that kept the demons out

I try to find the signs that might reveal the secret to what we're missing

But maybe time is all that we need now

A blessing in disguise

Or just broke and pitiful?

I don't f-ck with these mind games, babe

But if one thing's right, I saw with my own eyes

I know your tricks, don't act so proud

I'm moving up while you're slowing down

I own it now, and you want it now

And you can put it down, hey

You're nothing but a waste of headspace

And every single pointless conversation

Is breaking down the walls that kept the demons out

I try to find the signs that might reveal the secret to what we're missing

But maybe time is all we need now

A blessing in disguise

Or just broke and pitiful?

I don't f-ck with these mind games, babe

But if one thing's right, I saw with my own eyes, oh yeah

You're a waste of space in my head

Hey-hey, you're a waste of space in my head, oh-oh

A blessing in disguise

Or just broke and pitiful?

I don't f-ck with these mind games, babe

But if one thing's right, I saw with my own eyes

A blessing in disguise

Or just broke and pitiful?

I don't f-ck with these mind games, babe

But if one thing's right I saw with my own eyes, oh yeah