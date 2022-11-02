Lirik Lagu The Realest – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 November 2022, 00:00 WIB
MV The Realest - Issues.
MV The Realest - Issues. /YouTube/Riserecords

Lirik The Realest – Issues

Another waste of headspace
Got dumb on the tracks and never knew the facts
‘Til I wised up
For years I been toe to toe with the heavy weights
Never thought I'd size up
It's got me thinking 'bout the rise up
You said no strings attached and now you got me tied up
You talking that sh-t, and you're blowing that smoke
But your card got declined at the night club

And every single pointless conversation
Is breaking down the walls that kept the demons out
I try to find the signs that might reveal the secret to what we're missing
But maybe time is all that we need now

A blessing in disguise
Or just broke and pitiful?
I don't f-ck with these mind games, babe
But if one thing's right, I saw with my own eyes

I know your tricks, don't act so proud
I'm moving up while you're slowing down
I own it now, and you want it now
And you can put it down, hey
You're nothing but a waste of headspace

And every single pointless conversation
Is breaking down the walls that kept the demons out
I try to find the signs that might reveal the secret to what we're missing
But maybe time is all we need now

A blessing in disguise
Or just broke and pitiful?
I don't f-ck with these mind games, babe
But if one thing's right, I saw with my own eyes, oh yeah

You're a waste of space in my head
Hey-hey, you're a waste of space in my head, oh-oh

A blessing in disguise
Or just broke and pitiful?
I don't f-ck with these mind games, babe
But if one thing's right, I saw with my own eyes

A blessing in disguise
Or just broke and pitiful?
I don't f-ck with these mind games, babe
But if one thing's right I saw with my own eyes, oh yeah

