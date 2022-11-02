Lirik Lagu Friend Zone – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Friend Zone – AB6IX

Got Me In The Friend Zone

Neowa nan geujeo chingu saippunirago

Just

But I Want You In My Love Zone

Neoreul nae geollo mandeulgo sipdago

Baby Baby Babe

Neon nal mireonae meolli jeo meolli

Byeorang kkeute isseo mallyeobwa ppalli

Geu aega dareun ael chyeodabogo isseo

Meonghani siseoneul gojeonghae ppanhi

Got Me In The Friend Zone

Neowa nan chingu sairo sijakdwaessjiman

Yeah Yeah

I Want You In My Love Zone

Uri dul kkeuteneun sarangigo sipeo

Got Me In The In The

In The Friend Zone

Want You In My In My

In My Love Zone

Got Me In The In The

In The Friend Zone

Want You In My In My

In My Love Zone Babe

Sasil nan yejeonbuteo neoreul johahaesseo

Yeonin saineun

Eonjengan kkeuti nandaneun mare

Chinhan chinguro namja

Jagichoemyeoneul myeot beonssik georeogamyeonseo

Jigeumkkaji chamawassneunde

Deo isangeun No More

Neol boneun naega deo mot chamgesseo

Nega johahaneun maltuwa oscharim

Full Settinghago ne ape ttak seo

One Two Three 12si jinamyeon

Meosjige malhal junbi haessjiman

Nunchireul chaessneunji

Dame yaegihaja Saying

Got Me In The Friend Zone

Neowa nan chingu sairo sijakdwaessjiman

Yeah Yeah

I Want You In My Love Zone

Uri dul kkeuteneun sarangigo sipeo

Got Me In The In The

In The Friend Zone

Want You In My In My

In My Love Zone

Got Me In The In The

In The Friend Zone

Want You In My In My

In My Love Zone Babe

Eonjekkaji nae mameul sumgyeoya halkkayo

Saranggwa ujeong sai

Urin geu eodijjeumijyo

Hwaksini eopsneun deusi mureobol ttae

Hwaksine chan nunbicceuro

Nal barabwajwosseum hae