Lirik Lagu Friend Zone – AB6IX dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Friend Zone – AB6IX
Got Me In The Friend Zone
Neowa nan geujeo chingu saippunirago
Just
But I Want You In My Love Zone
Neoreul nae geollo mandeulgo sipdago
Baby Baby Babe
Neon nal mireonae meolli jeo meolli
Byeorang kkeute isseo mallyeobwa ppalli
Geu aega dareun ael chyeodabogo isseo
Meonghani siseoneul gojeonghae ppanhi
Got Me In The Friend Zone
Neowa nan chingu sairo sijakdwaessjiman
Yeah Yeah
I Want You In My Love Zone
Uri dul kkeuteneun sarangigo sipeo
Got Me In The In The
In The Friend Zone
Want You In My In My
In My Love Zone
Got Me In The In The
In The Friend Zone
Want You In My In My
In My Love Zone Babe
Sasil nan yejeonbuteo neoreul johahaesseo
Yeonin saineun
Eonjengan kkeuti nandaneun mare
Chinhan chinguro namja
Jagichoemyeoneul myeot beonssik georeogamyeonseo
Jigeumkkaji chamawassneunde
Deo isangeun No More
Neol boneun naega deo mot chamgesseo
Nega johahaneun maltuwa oscharim
Full Settinghago ne ape ttak seo
One Two Three 12si jinamyeon
Meosjige malhal junbi haessjiman
Nunchireul chaessneunji
Dame yaegihaja Saying
Got Me In The Friend Zone
Neowa nan chingu sairo sijakdwaessjiman
Yeah Yeah
I Want You In My Love Zone
Uri dul kkeuteneun sarangigo sipeo
Got Me In The In The
In The Friend Zone
Want You In My In My
In My Love Zone
Got Me In The In The
In The Friend Zone
Want You In My In My
In My Love Zone Babe
Eonjekkaji nae mameul sumgyeoya halkkayo
Saranggwa ujeong sai
Urin geu eodijjeumijyo
Hwaksini eopsneun deusi mureobol ttae
Hwaksine chan nunbicceuro
Nal barabwajwosseum hae
