Lirik Lagu 505 – Arctic Monkeys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu 505 – Arctic Monkeys

I'm going back to 505

If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive

In my imagination, you're waitin' lyin' on your side

With your hands between your thighs

Stop and wait a sec

When you look at me like that, my darlin', what did you expect?

I'd probably still adore you with your hands around my neck

Or I did last time I checked

Not shy of a spark

The knife twists at the thought that I should fall short of the mark

Frightened by the bite, though it's no harsher than the bark

The middle of adventure, such a perfect place to start

I'm going back to 505

If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive

In my imagination, you're waitin' lyin' on your side

With your hands between your thighs

But I crumble completely when you cry

It seems like once again you've had to greet me with goodbye

I'm always just about to go and spoil a surprise

Take my hands off of your eyes too soon

I'm going back to 505

If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive

In my imagination, you're waitin' lyin' on your side

With your hands between your thighs and a smile

Credit

Artis : Arctic Monkeys

Tahun Rilis : 2007