Lirik Lagu Talk - Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talk

Can't we just talk?

Can't we just talk?

Talk about where we're goin'

Before we get lost

Let me out first

Can't get what we want without knowin'

I've never felt like this before

I apologize if I'm movin' too far

Can't we just talk?

Can't we just talk?

Figure out where we're goin'

Yeah

Started off right

I can see it in your eyes

I can tell that you're wantin' more

What's been on your mind?

There's no reason we should hide

Tell me somethin' I ain't heard before

Oh, I've been dreamin' 'bout it

And it's you I'm on

So stop thinkin' 'bout it

Can't we just talk?

Can't we just talk?

Talk about where we're goin'

Before we get lost

Let me out first (yeah)

Can't get what we want without knowin' (no)

I've never felt like this before

I apologize if I'm movin' too far

Can't we just talk?

Can't we just talk?

Figure out where we're goin'

Penthouse view, left some flowers in the room

I'll make sure I leave the door unlocked

Now I'm on the way, swear I won't be late

I'll be there by five o'clock

Oh, you've been dreamin' 'bout it

And I'm what you want

So stop thinkin' 'bout it

Can't we just talk? (Oh)

Can't we just talk? (Na)

Talk about where we're goin' (na na oh)

Before we get lost

Let me out first

Can't get what we want without knowin' (na)

I've never felt like this before

I apologize if I'm movin' too far

Can't we just talk? (Ooh!)

Can't we just talk?

Figure out where we're goin'

Credit