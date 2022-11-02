Lirik Lagu Gangsta - Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gangsta

I need a gangsta

To love me better

Than all the others do

To always forgive me

Ride or die with me

That's just what gangsters do

I'm fucked up, I'm black and blue

I'm built for it, all the abuse

I got secrets

That nobody, nobody, nobody knows

I'm good on, that pussy shit

I don't want, what I can get

I want someone, with secrets

That nobody, nobody, nobody knows

I need a gangsta

To love me better

Than all the others do

To always forgive me

Ride or die with me

That's just what gangsters do

My freakness is on the loose

And running, all over you

Please take me to places

That nobody, nobody knows

You got me hooked up on the feeling

You got me hanging from the ceiling

Got me up so high I'm barely breathing

So don't let me, don't let me

Don't let me, don't let me go

I need a gangsta (Gangsta, gangsta)

To love me better (Love me, love me better, baby)

Than all the others do (They do, they do, they do oh)

To always forgive me (Always forgive me)

Ride or die with me (Ride or die with me)

That's just what gangsters do (Do)

Credit

Rilis: 2016

Album: Suicide Squad: The Album

Artis: Kehlani

Genre: R&B/Soul

