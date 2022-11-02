Lirik Lagu Gangsta - Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

I need a gangsta
To love me better
Than all the others do
To always forgive me
Ride or die with me
That's just what gangsters do
I'm fucked up, I'm black and blue
I'm built for it, all the abuse
I got secrets
That nobody, nobody, nobody knows
I'm good on, that pussy shit
I don't want, what I can get
I want someone, with secrets
That nobody, nobody, nobody knows
I need a gangsta
To love me better
Than all the others do
To always forgive me
Ride or die with me
That's just what gangsters do
My freakness is on the loose
And running, all over you
Please take me to places
That nobody, nobody knows
You got me hooked up on the feeling
You got me hanging from the ceiling
Got me up so high I'm barely breathing
So don't let me, don't let me
Don't let me, don't let me go
I need a gangsta (Gangsta, gangsta)
To love me better (Love me, love me better, baby)
Than all the others do (They do, they do, they do oh)
To always forgive me (Always forgive me)
Ride or die with me (Ride or die with me)
That's just what gangsters do (Do)
Credit
Rilis: 2016
Album: Suicide Squad: The Album
Artis: Kehlani
Genre: R&B/Soul
