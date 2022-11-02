Lirik Lagu Hero – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hero – Issues

I never said I was your goddamn superman

Late at night, sittin' up in my room

Sippin' on adrenaline and pacing over you

Lately you hate what I say

But you can't hate me to my face

I'm for real, just call it like I see

Obsessed and possessive

You don't know true sh-t about me

There's a temper in your tone

That mouth left you on your own

Fake, fake it till you make

Enough to buy some faith from who

Is dumb enough to pray to you

Hero, hero

Everybody just want a payroll

If the price is right, they might be your

Hero, hero

Pray to these fake relatable gods

Pay them for attention till they get off

Fake, fake it till you make

Enough to buy some faith from who

Is dumb enough to pray to you

Hero, hero

Everybody just want a payroll

If the price is right, they might be your

Hero, hero

Fake, fake it till you make

Enough to make you feel like a

Hero, hero

Everybody just want a payroll

If the price is right, they might be your

Hero, hero

Credits