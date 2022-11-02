Lirik Lagu Keep On - Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Anything you're saying to me right now
Probably have the right to say
Any crazy things you're feeling for me tonight
You can get it on out the way
'Cause I ain't been the best that I coulda been
I ain't do the shit that I shoulda did
But every time I come crawling on my knees
You're there
And you just keep on taking me back
And I don't know why you do
'Cause I'm no good to you
And you just keep on taking me back
In your open arms, maybe I belong
And you just keep on taking
You can yell and you can curse and call me a bitch
Probably have the right to do (huh)
You can tell the world that I'm a narcissist
I would think they'd listen to you
'Cause I ain't been the best that I coulda been (huh)
I ain't do the shit that I shoulda did
But every time I come crawling on my knees
You're there
And you just keep on taking me back
And I don't know why you do
'Cause I'm no good to you
And you just keep on taking me back
In your open arms, baby I belong
And you just keep on taking
Me back, and I don't know why you do
'Cause I'm no good to you
And you just keep on taking me back
In your open arms, baby I belong
And you just keep on taking
