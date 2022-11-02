Lirik Lagu Keep On - Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Keep On

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Anything you're saying to me right now

Probably have the right to say

Any crazy things you're feeling for me tonight

You can get it on out the way

'Cause I ain't been the best that I coulda been

I ain't do the shit that I shoulda did

But every time I come crawling on my knees

You're there

And you just keep on taking me back

And I don't know why you do

'Cause I'm no good to you

And you just keep on taking me back

In your open arms, maybe I belong

And you just keep on taking

You can yell and you can curse and call me a bitch

Probably have the right to do (huh)

You can tell the world that I'm a narcissist

I would think they'd listen to you

'Cause I ain't been the best that I coulda been (huh)

I ain't do the shit that I shoulda did

But every time I come crawling on my knees

You're there

And you just keep on taking me back

And I don't know why you do

'Cause I'm no good to you

And you just keep on taking me back

In your open arms, baby I belong

And you just keep on taking

Me back, and I don't know why you do

'Cause I'm no good to you

And you just keep on taking me back

In your open arms, baby I belong

And you just keep on taking