Lirik Lagu Mad Sounds – Arctic Monkeys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mad Sounds – Arctic Monkeys
Mad sounds, in your ears
Make you feel alright
They bring you back to life
Mad sounds, in your ears
Make you get up and dance
Make you get up
Yeah, they make you get up
Love buckles under the strain
Of those wild nights
Run but you can not hide
Mad sounds, in your ears
Make you get up and dance
They make you get up
All night long they reappear
Make you get up and dance
Yeah, they make you get up
Suppose you've gotta do what you've gotta do
We just weren't feelin' how we wanted to
You sit and try sometimes
But you just can't figure out what went wrong
Then out of nowhere, somebody comes and hits you with a
Ooh la la la, ooh la la la
Ooh la la la, ooh
Ooh la la la, ooh la la la
Ooh la la la, ooh
You got those mad sounds, in your ears
To make you get up and dance
Mad sounds, in your ears
They make you get up and dance
Hold on to make you get up
Ah, yeah, they make you get up
Ooh la la la, ooh la la la
Ooh la la la, ooh
