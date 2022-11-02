Lirik Lagu Mad Sounds – Arctic Monkeys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mad Sounds – Arctic Monkeys

Mad sounds, in your ears

Make you feel alright

They bring you back to life

Mad sounds, in your ears

Make you get up and dance

Make you get up

Yeah, they make you get up

Love buckles under the strain

Of those wild nights

Run but you can not hide

Mad sounds, in your ears

Make you get up and dance

They make you get up

All night long they reappear

Make you get up and dance

Yeah, they make you get up

Suppose you've gotta do what you've gotta do

We just weren't feelin' how we wanted to

You sit and try sometimes

But you just can't figure out what went wrong

Then out of nowhere, somebody comes and hits you with a

Ooh la la la, ooh la la la

Ooh la la la, ooh

Ooh la la la, ooh la la la

Ooh la la la, ooh

You got those mad sounds, in your ears

To make you get up and dance

Mad sounds, in your ears

They make you get up and dance

Hold on to make you get up

Ah, yeah, they make you get up

Ooh la la la, ooh la la la

Ooh la la la, ooh