Lirik Lagu Fluorescent Adolescent – Arctic Monkeys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Fluorescent Adolescent– Arctic Monkeys

You used to get it in your fishnets

Now you only get it in your night dress

Discarded all the naughty nights for niceness

Landed in a very common crisis

Everything's in order in a black hole

Nothing seems as pretty as the past though

That Bloody Mary's lacking a Tabasco

Remember when he used to be a rascal?

Oh that boy's a slag

The best you ever had

The best you ever had

Is just a memory and those dreams

Not as daft as they seem

Not as daft as they seem

My love when you dream them up...

Flicking through a little book of sex tips

Remember when the boys were all electric?

Now when she tells she's gonna get it

I'm guessing that she'd rather just forget I

Clinging to not getting sentimental

Said she wasn't going but she went still

Likes her gentlemen to not be gentle

Was it a megadobber or a betting pencil?

Oh that boy's a slag

The best you ever had

The best you ever had

Is just a memory and those dreams

Weren't as daft as they seem

Not as daft as they seem

My love when you dream them up

Oh, where did you go?

Where did you go?

Where did you go? Woah.

Falling about

You took a left off Last Laugh Lane

You just sounded it out

You're not coming back again.

Falling about

You took a left off Last Laugh Lane

You just sounded it out

You're not coming back again.

You used to get it in your fishnets

Now you only get it in your night dress

Started all the naughty nights with niceness

Landed in a very common crisis

Everything's in order in a black hole

Everything was pretty in the past though

That Bloody Mary's lacking in tabasco

Remember when he used to be a rascal?

Credit