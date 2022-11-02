Lirik Lagu My House – 2PM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My House – 2PM
Hey girl, take you home tonight
(Get that give me, get that give me, give me)
(Get that give me, get that give me)
Take you home tonight
(Get that give me, get that give me) oh yeah
(Get that give me, get that give me) woo
Nega natanaseo naege
Mugwansimin cheok anin cheokhaneun ge
Jom geuraegeuraegeuraegeurae
Ne mameun an geurae an geurae an geurae
Naege nunbicceul jwoda ppaeda
Da boineun ne sok mame naneun
Geuraegeuraegeuraegeurae oh yeah
I wanna take her to my house
It's alright
Uri jibeuro gaja (woo uri jibeuro)
It's alright
Dan amudo moreuge (amudo mollae)
Sipbun dwie jeo apeseo
Neoreul gidarigo isseulge
It's alright
Uri jibeuro gaja (uri jibeuro)
Uri jibeuro uri jibeuro
I wanna take you to
My house nal ttarawa
I sikkeureoun goseul
Amudo mollae ppajyeonaga
Nappeun mameun eopseo
Neol jogeum deo gipi algo sipeo
Geu aju budeureoun eumak sok
Neowa hemaego sipeo
Ne nunbiccgwa momjit da
Nega haneun malboda ppalla
I know you want me too
(Ne mameul sumgiji ma)
You know i want it too
(You don't wanna waste your time)
It's alright
Uri jibeuro gaja (woo uri jibeuro)
It's alright
Dan amudo moreuge (amudo mollae)
Sipbun dwie jeo apeseo
Neoreul gidarigo isseulge
It's alright
Uri jibeuro gaja (uri jibeuro)
