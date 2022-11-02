Lirik Lagu My House – 2PM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My House – 2PM

Hey girl, take you home tonight

(Get that give me, get that give me, give me)

(Get that give me, get that give me)

Take you home tonight

(Get that give me, get that give me) oh yeah

(Get that give me, get that give me) woo

Nega natanaseo naege

Mugwansimin cheok anin cheokhaneun ge

Jom geuraegeuraegeuraegeurae

Ne mameun an geurae an geurae an geurae

Naege nunbicceul jwoda ppaeda

Da boineun ne sok mame naneun

Geuraegeuraegeuraegeurae oh yeah

I wanna take her to my house

It's alright

Uri jibeuro gaja (woo uri jibeuro)

It's alright

Dan amudo moreuge (amudo mollae)

Sipbun dwie jeo apeseo

Neoreul gidarigo isseulge

It's alright

Uri jibeuro gaja (uri jibeuro)

Uri jibeuro uri jibeuro

I wanna take you to

My house nal ttarawa

I sikkeureoun goseul

Amudo mollae ppajyeonaga

Nappeun mameun eopseo

Neol jogeum deo gipi algo sipeo

Geu aju budeureoun eumak sok

Neowa hemaego sipeo

Ne nunbiccgwa momjit da

Nega haneun malboda ppalla

I know you want me too

(Ne mameul sumgiji ma)

You know i want it too

(You don't wanna waste your time)

It's alright

Uri jibeuro gaja (woo uri jibeuro)

It's alright

Dan amudo moreuge (amudo mollae)

Sipbun dwie jeo apeseo

Neoreul gidarigo isseulge

It's alright

Uri jibeuro gaja (uri jibeuro)