Lirik Lagu Hands Up – 2PM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hands Up – 2PM

Ullyeo peojineun eumake matchweo

Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up

On sesangi hamkke michyeo

Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up

Now, put your hands up put your hands up

Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up

Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up

Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up

Put put put put put

Bollyumeul nopyeo seupigeo teojidorok

Geurigo modu hamkke michyeo jeongshin ppajidorok

Jeongshin ppajidorok jeongshin ppajidorok

On momeul heundeureo bwa bwa amu saenggak an nadorok

Oneul modu hamkke bam sae

Nae mare dongyehaneun saram manse

Oneul kkeutkkaji gyesok dallyeogase

Irya! irya! You know what I'm sayin'

Igeon gwiro deudneun piro hwebokje yeongyangje

Patireul teoteurineun gipokje

Bam sae heundeullineun bulbiche ttak eoulliji

Nae mal matje

Ullyeo peojineun eumake matchweo

Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up

On sesangi hamkke michyeo

Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up

Now, put your hands up put your hands up

Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up

Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up

Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up

Put put put put put

Here we go here we go gyesok dallijago

Ije gyeou yeoldu shi ajik hae tteullyeomyeon meoreottago

Geureoni han jan deo mashigo dashi shijagajago

Haega tteugi jeone jeoldae

Eumagi kkeunhgineun iri eopge

DJ oneul bameul butakhae

"Oppa mideodo dweji OK?"

Yes Sir naneun meonjeo deureogalge

Ireon mari naoneun iri eopge

Sul han janeul dagachi deurikilge

One shot dagachi ja galge

Ullyeo peojineun eumake matchweo

Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up

On sesangi hamkke michyeo

Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up