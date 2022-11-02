Lirik Lagu Hands Up – 2PM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hands Up – 2PM
Ullyeo peojineun eumake matchweo
Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up
On sesangi hamkke michyeo
Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up
Now, put your hands up put your hands up
Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up
Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up
Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up
Put put put put put
Bollyumeul nopyeo seupigeo teojidorok
Geurigo modu hamkke michyeo jeongshin ppajidorok
Jeongshin ppajidorok jeongshin ppajidorok
On momeul heundeureo bwa bwa amu saenggak an nadorok
Oneul modu hamkke bam sae
Nae mare dongyehaneun saram manse
Oneul kkeutkkaji gyesok dallyeogase
Irya! irya! You know what I'm sayin'
Igeon gwiro deudneun piro hwebokje yeongyangje
Patireul teoteurineun gipokje
Bam sae heundeullineun bulbiche ttak eoulliji
Nae mal matje
Ullyeo peojineun eumake matchweo
Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up
On sesangi hamkke michyeo
Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up
Now, put your hands up put your hands up
Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up
Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up
Put put put put put put your hands up put your hands up
Put put put put put
Here we go here we go gyesok dallijago
Ije gyeou yeoldu shi ajik hae tteullyeomyeon meoreottago
Geureoni han jan deo mashigo dashi shijagajago
Haega tteugi jeone jeoldae
Eumagi kkeunhgineun iri eopge
DJ oneul bameul butakhae
"Oppa mideodo dweji OK?"
Yes Sir naneun meonjeo deureogalge
Ireon mari naoneun iri eopge
Sul han janeul dagachi deurikilge
One shot dagachi ja galge
Ullyeo peojineun eumake matchweo
Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up
On sesangi hamkke michyeo
Everyone put your hands up and get your drinks up
