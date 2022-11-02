Lirik Lagu Disappear – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Remember when I didn't need you?
Well I need you now
Hold my head up high, say
(I just need a minute, sorry)
Some days I feel like a saint
I'm so alive
Some days I can't make any moves
It's like I have no spine
Can't do anything right
And when midnight comes
I've run out of time to
Make some kind of difference
I constantly overlook
The impact I've made
Maybe I'm longing
To change my own face
(Change my own face)
To make you proud
I wanna make you proud
When you're looking down on me
My mind's wide open like starry skies
I ask God questions and wonder why
The hell that you're not here
I just wanna disappear with you now
But I'm a selfish broken heart
And how I got this far
Coping with the thought of
Holding you a minute longer
In my arms
It's beyond me
I set you free
Free
Product of a free world
Take me over the coast of a better day
I'm stuck in my dark days
But I can be stronger than you remember
Coming up on December
But I'm not cold
My mind's wide open like starry skies
I ask God questions and wonder why
The hell that you're not here
I just wanna disappear with you now
