Lirik Lagu Disappear – Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Disappear – Issues

Remember when I didn't need you?

Well I need you now

Hold my head up high, say

(I just need a minute, sorry)

Some days I feel like a saint

I'm so alive

Some days I can't make any moves

It's like I have no spine

Can't do anything right

And when midnight comes

I've run out of time to

Make some kind of difference

I constantly overlook

The impact I've made

Maybe I'm longing

To change my own face

(Change my own face)

To make you proud

I wanna make you proud

When you're looking down on me

My mind's wide open like starry skies

I ask God questions and wonder why

The hell that you're not here

I just wanna disappear with you now

But I'm a selfish broken heart

And how I got this far

Coping with the thought of

Holding you a minute longer

In my arms

It's beyond me

I set you free

Free

Product of a free world

Take me over the coast of a better day

I'm stuck in my dark days

But I can be stronger than you remember

Coming up on December

But I'm not cold

My mind's wide open like starry skies

I ask God questions and wonder why

The hell that you're not here

I just wanna disappear with you now