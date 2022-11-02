Lirik Lagu Siren – P1harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Siren – P1harmony

Yeah inneun himkkeot stop us

Nuguboda nan deo neol wihae I'm master, yeah

Dotineun machi cocktail

Jeo hyanggie sokji ma

Welcome to my team uril drop us

Call of the siren yeogin jeokshinho

Eodume garyeojin l.u.v

Geu soge ittamyeon urin sarajyeo count we out

Call of the siren yeogin jeokshinho

Peekaboo (piu!) hago sarajijyo

This is the one that you gon' turn up

Allyeo neol deryeoga come back home

Wiong wiong ontong ullyeo dae we are we are

Wiheom wiheom gyeongbol ullyeo dae we are we are

Geommeokji ana never forget

Tell me why so serious

Hoping I'll save ya

Wiong wiong ontong ullyeo dae we are we are

Wiheom wiheom gyeongbol ullyeo dae we are we are

Neol ilhji ma like you like that

Bamsaedorok ullyeora

Neoreul jaeureo

Siren

Neoreul jaeureo ga

Siren igeon

Ajik baneban

Siren

A ha ya know how we do

Bamsaedorok ullyeo

When we keep coming back

A ha nae insabuteo hae jal bada igeon peace

Sarangi eoptamyeon eumpyo ppajin akbojip

Neol yeonjuharyeo hae jeo sireni mudtige

Gyesok ullyeojweo naega meomchweojiji ange

Welcome to my team uril drop us

Call of the siren yeogin jeokshinho oh oh

Eodume garyeojin l.u.v

Geu soge ittamyeon urin sarajyeo count we out

Call of the siren yeogin jeokshinho

Peekaboo (piu!) hago sarajijyo

This is the one that you gon' turn up

Allyeo neol deryeoga come back home

Wiong wiong ontong ullyeo dae we are we are

Wiheom wiheom gyeongbol ullyeo dae we are we are

Geommeokji ana never forget

Tell me why so serious

Hoping I'll save ya

Wiong wiong ontong ullyeo dae we are we are

Wiheom wiheom gyeongbol ullyeo dae we are we are

Neol ilhji ma like you like that

Bamsaedorok ullyeora

Neoreul jaeureo