Lirik Lagu Siren – P1harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Siren – P1harmony
Yeah inneun himkkeot stop us
Nuguboda nan deo neol wihae I'm master, yeah
Dotineun machi cocktail
Jeo hyanggie sokji ma
Welcome to my team uril drop us
Call of the siren yeogin jeokshinho
Eodume garyeojin l.u.v
Geu soge ittamyeon urin sarajyeo count we out
Call of the siren yeogin jeokshinho
Peekaboo (piu!) hago sarajijyo
This is the one that you gon' turn up
Allyeo neol deryeoga come back home
Wiong wiong ontong ullyeo dae we are we are
Wiheom wiheom gyeongbol ullyeo dae we are we are
Geommeokji ana never forget
Tell me why so serious
Hoping I'll save ya
Wiong wiong ontong ullyeo dae we are we are
Wiheom wiheom gyeongbol ullyeo dae we are we are
Neol ilhji ma like you like that
Bamsaedorok ullyeora
Neoreul jaeureo
Siren
Neoreul jaeureo ga
Siren igeon
Ajik baneban
Siren
A ha ya know how we do
Bamsaedorok ullyeo
When we keep coming back
A ha nae insabuteo hae jal bada igeon peace
Sarangi eoptamyeon eumpyo ppajin akbojip
Neol yeonjuharyeo hae jeo sireni mudtige
Gyesok ullyeojweo naega meomchweojiji ange
Welcome to my team uril drop us
Call of the siren yeogin jeokshinho oh oh
Eodume garyeojin l.u.v
Geu soge ittamyeon urin sarajyeo count we out
Call of the siren yeogin jeokshinho
Peekaboo (piu!) hago sarajijyo
This is the one that you gon' turn up
Allyeo neol deryeoga come back home
Wiong wiong ontong ullyeo dae we are we are
Wiheom wiheom gyeongbol ullyeo dae we are we are
Geommeokji ana never forget
Tell me why so serious
Hoping I'll save ya
Wiong wiong ontong ullyeo dae we are we are
Wiheom wiheom gyeongbol ullyeo dae we are we are
Neol ilhji ma like you like that
Bamsaedorok ullyeora
Neoreul jaeureo
Artikel Pilihan