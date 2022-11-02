Lirik Lagu Doom Du Doom – P1harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Doom Du Doom – P1harmony
Yeah, ha-ha
Man, that's what I'm talkin' 'bout, ha
Dum-du-rum-du-ru-ru-rum (Hey)
Dum-du-rum-dum (Hey)
Dum-du-rum-du-ru-ru-rum (Hey, hey, hey)
Ooh, meotjaengineun sinbareul gugyeo
Ooh, meotjaengineun nektaireul pureo
Ooh, dodaeche mwoga munjeya
Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah
Neon mwonde geuri manni mari
Nae meotdaero salgetdajanni
Gwansim jom kkeugeora ppalli
Jeori ga hwoi hwoi, yeah
I look good, I look fine
Nae neukkim geudaero
I don't need to take the
High road, high road
Mammeokgo ready, go
Ireona, now we dance
'Cause I can't fight this feelin' no more
Da nae meotdaero
Dum, du-ru-rum, dum
Dum, du-ru-rum, dum
Nae momi ikkeuneun daero (Yeah)
Da nae meotdaero
Dum, du-ru-rum, dum
Dum, du-ru-rum, dum
Nae feeli kkochineun daero
This is my rhythm, deomdeom
This is my song, deomdeom
It's how I sing it, deomdeom
Du-du-du, doom, du-du-du, doom
This is my rhythm, deomdeom
This is my song, deomdeom
It's how I sing it, deomdeom
Du-du-du, doom, du-du-du, doom
Yeah
Du-ru-du, du-du, du-ru-du
I mean mangseoriji anchi tto
Ppalli dudeulgyeo eodideun
Dudeulgyeo dudeulgyeo, du-du-du, du-du-dum
Do you wanna (Du-du-du-du-du-du)
Nal ttara deo nopi chyeodeureo
Ttwieodeureo, come in the middle up up look
Neomeo tteoreotteuryeo nae deureonae geureoke
Itta wie, never can't stop
I look good, I look fine
Nae neukkim geudaero
I don't need to take the
High road, high road
Mammeokgo ready, go
Ireona, now we dance
'Cause I can't fight this feelin' no more
Da nae meotdaero
Dum, du-ru-rum, dum
Dum, du-ru-rum, dum
Nae momi ikkeuneun daero (Yeah)
Da nae meotdaero
Dum, du-ru-rum, dum
Dum, du-ru-rum, dum
Nae feeli kkochineun daero
This is my rhythm, deomdeom
This is my song, deomdeom
It's how I sing it, deomdeom
Du-du-du, doom, du-du-du, doom
This is my rhythm, deomdeom
This is my song, deomdeom
It's how I sing it, deomdeom
Du-du-du, doom, du-du-du, doom
Artikel Pilihan