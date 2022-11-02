Lirik Lagu Doom Du Doom – P1harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Doom Du Doom – P1harmony

Yeah, ha-ha

Man, that's what I'm talkin' 'bout, ha

Dum-du-rum-du-ru-ru-rum (Hey)

Dum-du-rum-dum (Hey)

Dum-du-rum-du-ru-ru-rum (Hey, hey, hey)

Ooh, meotjaengineun sinbareul gugyeo

Ooh, meotjaengineun nektaireul pureo

Ooh, dodaeche mwoga munjeya

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah

Neon mwonde geuri manni mari

Nae meotdaero salgetdajanni

Gwansim jom kkeugeora ppalli

Jeori ga hwoi hwoi, yeah

I look good, I look fine

Nae neukkim geudaero

I don't need to take the

High road, high road

Mammeokgo ready, go

Ireona, now we dance

'Cause I can't fight this feelin' no more

Da nae meotdaero

Dum, du-ru-rum, dum

Dum, du-ru-rum, dum

Nae momi ikkeuneun daero (Yeah)

Da nae meotdaero

Dum, du-ru-rum, dum

Dum, du-ru-rum, dum

Nae feeli kkochineun daero

This is my rhythm, deomdeom

This is my song, deomdeom

It's how I sing it, deomdeom

Du-du-du, doom, du-du-du, doom

This is my rhythm, deomdeom

This is my song, deomdeom

It's how I sing it, deomdeom

Du-du-du, doom, du-du-du, doom

Yeah

Du-ru-du, du-du, du-ru-du

I mean mangseoriji anchi tto

Ppalli dudeulgyeo eodideun

Dudeulgyeo dudeulgyeo, du-du-du, du-du-dum

Do you wanna (Du-du-du-du-du-du)

Nal ttara deo nopi chyeodeureo

Ttwieodeureo, come in the middle up up look

Neomeo tteoreotteuryeo nae deureonae geureoke

Itta wie, never can't stop

I look good, I look fine

Nae neukkim geudaero

I don't need to take the

High road, high road

Mammeokgo ready, go

Ireona, now we dance

'Cause I can't fight this feelin' no more

Da nae meotdaero

Dum, du-ru-rum, dum

Dum, du-ru-rum, dum

Nae momi ikkeuneun daero (Yeah)

Da nae meotdaero

Dum, du-ru-rum, dum

Dum, du-ru-rum, dum

Nae feeli kkochineun daero

This is my rhythm, deomdeom

This is my song, deomdeom

It's how I sing it, deomdeom

Du-du-du, doom, du-du-du, doom

This is my rhythm, deomdeom

This is my song, deomdeom

It's how I sing it, deomdeom

Du-du-du, doom, du-du-du, doom