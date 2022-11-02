Lirik Lagu Do It Like This – P1harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Do It Like This – P1harmony
Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it like this
Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it like this
Dandanhi mammeokgo sijak
Dolgyeokal geoya are you ready?
Urin namdeulgwaneun dalla dalla
Nal controlhaji ma can you hear me?
Nal ttara hae bwayo do it like this
Ne iuseul ne momgwa gachi love and P1ece
Neon wae biuseo naega utgini useuwo? But no, no
Nan jukgi jeone bandeusi han mom bachyeo bakkwo sesang
To the top, what you got? Bring it on
Jeoldae kkeojiji aneul tenikka
Light it up, let it burn like the sun
Bichi eodumeul igige
Singing oh, oh, jigu kkeutkkaji peojyeo
Oh, oh, jageun ullimui sijak
Oh, oh, nega wonhaneun daero
Start
Come on, wake up, nareul ttara
Do it like this, jujeoanji malgo geunyang
Do it like this, neoui kkumeul oechyeo hamkke
Do it like this, like this (Ayy-oh)
Gotta do it like this
Put 'em up like this, meomchwo itji malgo himkkeot
Do it like this, du son noko itji malgo
Do it like this, like this (Ayy-oh)
Gotta do it like this
Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it like this
Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it like this
Bite that sigi jiltu fake that's green eyed
Do it like me go own way
Ujungchunghan eoduun yongmanggwa nawa maeil seek and hide
Coming in like a big wave
Nunapui muneul yeoreo
Moheomeul jeulgyeo, are you ready?
Jamdeun jasineul bulleo kkaewo
Boran deusi neoui himeul boyeo
To the top, what you got? Bring it on
Jeoldae kkeojiji aneul tenikka
Light it up, let it burn like the sun
Bichi eodumeul igige
Singing oh, oh, jigu kkeutkkaji peojyeo
Oh, oh, jageun ullimui sijak
Oh, oh, nega wonhaneun daero
Start
Come on, wake up, nareul ttara
Do it like this, jujeoanji malgo geunyang
Do it like this, neoui kkumeul oechyeo hamkke
Do it like this, like this (Ayy-oh)
Gotta do it like this
Put 'em up like this, meomchwo itji malgo himkkeot
Do it like this, du son noko itji malgo
Do it like this, like this (Ayy-oh)
Gotta do it like this
Oh, aesongira tteodeuneun geon musihae
Oh, bakkwo bakkwo gachi bakkwo ga
Oh, together we're the dream team
We're the dream team, we're the, we're the dream team
