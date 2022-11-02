Lirik Lagu Do It Like This – P1harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Do It Like This – P1harmony

Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it like this

Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it like this

Dandanhi mammeokgo sijak

Dolgyeokal geoya are you ready?

Urin namdeulgwaneun dalla dalla

Nal controlhaji ma can you hear me?

Nal ttara hae bwayo do it like this

Ne iuseul ne momgwa gachi love and P1ece

Neon wae biuseo naega utgini useuwo? But no, no

Nan jukgi jeone bandeusi han mom bachyeo bakkwo sesang

To the top, what you got? Bring it on

Jeoldae kkeojiji aneul tenikka

Light it up, let it burn like the sun

Bichi eodumeul igige

Singing oh, oh, jigu kkeutkkaji peojyeo

Oh, oh, jageun ullimui sijak

Oh, oh, nega wonhaneun daero

Start

Come on, wake up, nareul ttara

Do it like this, jujeoanji malgo geunyang

Do it like this, neoui kkumeul oechyeo hamkke

Do it like this, like this (Ayy-oh)

Gotta do it like this

Put 'em up like this, meomchwo itji malgo himkkeot

Do it like this, du son noko itji malgo

Do it like this, like this (Ayy-oh)

Gotta do it like this

Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it like this

Do it, do it, do it, do it, do it like this

Bite that sigi jiltu fake that's green eyed

Do it like me go own way

Ujungchunghan eoduun yongmanggwa nawa maeil seek and hide

Coming in like a big wave

Nunapui muneul yeoreo

Moheomeul jeulgyeo, are you ready?

Jamdeun jasineul bulleo kkaewo

Boran deusi neoui himeul boyeo

To the top, what you got? Bring it on

Jeoldae kkeojiji aneul tenikka

Light it up, let it burn like the sun

Bichi eodumeul igige

Singing oh, oh, jigu kkeutkkaji peojyeo

Oh, oh, jageun ullimui sijak

Oh, oh, nega wonhaneun daero

Start

Come on, wake up, nareul ttara

Do it like this, jujeoanji malgo geunyang

Do it like this, neoui kkumeul oechyeo hamkke

Do it like this, like this (Ayy-oh)

Gotta do it like this

Put 'em up like this, meomchwo itji malgo himkkeot

Do it like this, du son noko itji malgo

Do it like this, like this (Ayy-oh)

Gotta do it like this

Oh, aesongira tteodeuneun geon musihae

Oh, bakkwo bakkwo gachi bakkwo ga

Oh, together we're the dream team

We're the dream team, we're the, we're the dream team