Lirik Lagu Bitter Truth – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bitter Truth – Iron and Wine

Our missing pieces walk between us

When we were moving through the door

You called 'em mine, I called 'em yours

You make me get so angry

And I'd stay there on my own

We both make peace but all alone

Some call it talking blues (talking blues)

Some call it bitter truth

Some call it getting even in a song

I can't read it, didn't mean it

As you would rage how I was wrong

Life is too short, and you'd stay too long

Let's be honest, we were strongest till I let you drag me down

I was sorry then, I'm not now

Some get a golden heart

Some get a riverside

Some get a house that lets the years go by

That life is ending, you seem contented

While the graveside flowers die

I call 'em yours, you call 'em mine

Nothing makes silence like experience

There's a message in my eyes

You'd better love yourself, 'cause I tried

Some call it talking blues (talking blues)

Some call it bitter truth

Some call it getting even in a song

Credits

Artis: Iron and Wine

Penulis lagu: Sam Beam

Album: Beast Epic

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Rock, Folk