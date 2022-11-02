Lirik Lagu Bitter Truth – Iron and Wine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bitter Truth – Iron and Wine
Our missing pieces walk between us
When we were moving through the door
You called 'em mine, I called 'em yours
You make me get so angry
And I'd stay there on my own
We both make peace but all alone
Some call it talking blues (talking blues)
Some call it bitter truth
Some call it getting even in a song
I can't read it, didn't mean it
As you would rage how I was wrong
Life is too short, and you'd stay too long
Let's be honest, we were strongest till I let you drag me down
I was sorry then, I'm not now
Some get a golden heart
Some get a riverside
Some get a house that lets the years go by
That life is ending, you seem contented
While the graveside flowers die
I call 'em yours, you call 'em mine
Nothing makes silence like experience
There's a message in my eyes
You'd better love yourself, 'cause I tried
Some call it talking blues (talking blues)
Some call it bitter truth
Some call it getting even in a song
Credits
Artis: Iron and Wine
Penulis lagu: Sam Beam
Album: Beast Epic
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Rock, Folk
Artikel Pilihan