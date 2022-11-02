Lirik Lagu Gotta Get Back – P1harmony feat Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gotta Get Back – P1harmony feat Pink Sweats

I know I'm not perfect

And I've hurt your heart before

So I don't wanna make a promise

I can't give

I just want to love you

Here forever endlessly

So I just hope you hear me

When I say don't leave

Yeah yeah yeah

Show me your love almyeonseodo deo

Neoman bolge my love I swear

Sageon gateun gamjeong nae mame damaseo

Heunjeogeul jibeo camera zip up

And I don't care what went wrong

Your love is my home

So wherever you are

Baby I

Gotta get gotta get back to you

I'll do whatever you want me to

I'll do whatever I gotta do

I've gotta

Gotta get back to

Gotta get gotta get back to you

I'll do whatever you want me to

I'll do whatever I gotta do

I've gotta

Gotta get back to

Never had someone make me

Feel all these ways before

And now it seems that

I can't get you out my mind

You got me hanging on

To every word you say

I swear I'll put you first

You first

Neoman isseumyeon doel geot gata mueosirado

Ani nega eopseumyeon an doel geot gata amugeotdo

Jakku nae mami yodongchijanni

Sigan eopji ppalli jeonhwagireul deureo jeogi eoeo eum