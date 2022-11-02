Lirik Lagu Gotta Get Back – P1harmony feat Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gotta Get Back – P1harmony feat Pink Sweats
I know I'm not perfect
And I've hurt your heart before
So I don't wanna make a promise
I can't give
I just want to love you
Here forever endlessly
So I just hope you hear me
When I say don't leave
Yeah yeah yeah
Show me your love almyeonseodo deo
Neoman bolge my love I swear
Sageon gateun gamjeong nae mame damaseo
Heunjeogeul jibeo camera zip up
And I don't care what went wrong
Your love is my home
So wherever you are
Baby I
Gotta get gotta get back to you
I'll do whatever you want me to
I'll do whatever I gotta do
I've gotta
Gotta get back to
Gotta get gotta get back to you
I'll do whatever you want me to
I'll do whatever I gotta do
I've gotta
Gotta get back to
Never had someone make me
Feel all these ways before
And now it seems that
I can't get you out my mind
You got me hanging on
To every word you say
I swear I'll put you first
You first
Neoman isseumyeon doel geot gata mueosirado
Ani nega eopseumyeon an doel geot gata amugeotdo
Jakku nae mami yodongchijanni
Sigan eopji ppalli jeonhwagireul deureo jeogi eoeo eum
