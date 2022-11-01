Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Farhan Erlangga Ramadhan
- 1 November 2022, 13:50 WIB
Makna Lirik Lagu November Rain dan Terjemahan, Lagu Guns n Roses yang Cocok Sambut Bulan November.*
Makna Lirik Lagu November Rain dan Terjemahan, Lagu Guns n Roses yang Cocok Sambut Bulan November.* /Instagram @gunsnroses

November Rain - Guns N' Roses

When I look into your eyes
I can see a love restrained
But darlin' when I hold you
Don't you know I feel the same?

Nothin' lasts forever
And we both know hearts can change
And it's hard to hold a candle
In the cold November rain

We've been through this such a long long time
Just tryin' to kill the pain, ooh yeah
Love is always coming, love is always going
No one's really sure who's lettin' go today
Walking away

If we could take the time to lay it on the line
I could rest my head just knowin' that you were mine
All mine
So if you want to love me then darlin' don't refrain
Or I'll just end up walkin' in the cold November rain

Do you need some time on your own?
Do you need some time all alone?
Ooh, everybody needs some time on their own
Ooh, don't you know you need some time all alone

I know it's hard to keep an open heart
When even friends seem out to harm you
But if you could heal a broken heart
Wouldn't time be out to charm you?
Oh, oh, oh

Sometimes I need some time on my own
Sometimes I need some time all alone
Ooh, everybody needs some time on their own
Ooh, don't you know you need some time all alone

And when your fears subside
And shadows still remain, oh yeah
I know that you can love me when there's no one left to blame
So never mind the darkness, we still can find a way
'Cause nothin' lasts forever, even cold November rain

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu November Rain - Guns N' Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

1 November 2022, 13:50 WIB
Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

Berdendang Bergoyang Hari Ketiga Dibatalkan, Rossa: Jujur Terharu, Meniadakan Event Demi Keselamatan Penonton 

31 Oktober 2022, 14:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Viral Polisi Duduk-duduk Santai saat Menilang, Pelanggar Disasar Menggunakan Kamera HP?
2

Bom di Mogadishu Somalia Tewaskan 100 Orang, Presiden Salahkan Kelompok Al-Shabaab
3

Majikan yang Diduga Sekap dan Siksa ART di Cilame Tak Terima Rumah Dibongkar: Saya Cuma Belanja Sayur Loh
4

Ayah Angelina Sondakh Meninggal Dunia
5

Dewi Perssik Murka Dituduh Iri Kepada Lesti Kejora hingga Jual Diri, yang Nemuin Pertama Dapet 100jt
6

Ada Pemutihan Pajak Kendaraan Bermotor di Jawa Barat, Simak Syarat dan Ketentuannya
7

Daftar Hari Besar dan Tanggal Merah November 2022, Simak Selengkapnya
8

Nathalie Holscher Tak Segan Bawa Mantan Pacar ke Acara Keluarga Besar
9

ART di Cilame Bandung Barat Diduga Disekap dan Disiksa Majikan, Hasil Visum Diungkap Polisi
10

Majikan yang Diduga Aniaya ART di Cilame Ditangkap, Polisi: Ancaman Maksimal 10 Tahun Penjara

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Mapay Bandung

5 Manfaat Beralih ke Siaran TV Digital yang Perlu Diketahui, Nomor 3 Berguna untuk Rakyat di Pelosok

5 Manfaat Beralih ke Siaran TV Digital yang Perlu Diketahui, Nomor 3 Berguna untuk Rakyat di Pelosok

1 November 2022, 15:24 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Pablo Mari Keluar dari Rumah Sakit, Siap Beraksi di Lapangan Bersama Arsenal?

Pablo Mari Keluar dari Rumah Sakit, Siap Beraksi di Lapangan Bersama Arsenal?

1 November 2022, 15:22 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Ibu Mendiang Brigadir J Minta HP Anaknya Dikembalikan, Ferdy Sambo Meminta Maaf

Ibu Mendiang Brigadir J Minta HP Anaknya Dikembalikan, Ferdy Sambo Meminta Maaf

1 November 2022, 15:22 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Cara Unik Olah Kentang Jadi Cemilan Renyah di Luar Super Lembut di dalam, Enak Banget! Ternyata Ini Rahasianya

Cara Unik Olah Kentang Jadi Cemilan Renyah di Luar Super Lembut di dalam, Enak Banget! Ternyata Ini Rahasianya

1 November 2022, 15:22 WIB

Kendari Kita

Berikut 3 Shio Ini Akan Maju dan Mendapat Kejutan Begitu Luar Biasa

Berikut 3 Shio Ini Akan Maju dan Mendapat Kejutan Begitu Luar Biasa

1 November 2022, 15:22 WIB

Media Pakuan

Apakah akan Ada Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 48? Simak Keterangan Lengkapnya di Bawah Ini

Apakah akan Ada Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 48? Simak Keterangan Lengkapnya di Bawah Ini

1 November 2022, 15:22 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Awal Bulan! Ini Cara Cek Tagihan Listrik dengan Mudah, Ikuti 3 Langkah Cepat Berikut

Awal Bulan! Ini Cara Cek Tagihan Listrik dengan Mudah, Ikuti 3 Langkah Cepat Berikut

1 November 2022, 15:22 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Dikira Pertunjukkan Halloween, Kerumunan Orang di Itaewon Bernyanyi dan Menari di Depan Ambulans

Dikira Pertunjukkan Halloween, Kerumunan Orang di Itaewon Bernyanyi dan Menari di Depan Ambulans

1 November 2022, 15:21 WIB

Kabar Priangan

5 Tempat Wisata Hutan Pinus di Tasikmalaya yang Instagramable, Cocok Untuk Selfie Bareng Keluarga!

5 Tempat Wisata Hutan Pinus di Tasikmalaya yang Instagramable, Cocok Untuk Selfie Bareng Keluarga!

1 November 2022, 15:21 WIB

Sragen Update

Aktor Lee Ji Han Meninggal Usai Selamatkan Seorang Gadis Kecil di Tragedi Itaewon, Tidak Ikut Perayaan

Aktor Lee Ji Han Meninggal Usai Selamatkan Seorang Gadis Kecil di Tragedi Itaewon, Tidak Ikut Perayaan

1 November 2022, 15:21 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Lengkap MotoGP Valencia 2022 Akhir Pekan Ini

Jadwal Lengkap MotoGP Valencia 2022 Akhir Pekan Ini

1 November 2022, 15:21 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Pelamar Passing Grade Tidak Langsung Turun Prioritas di PPPK 2022, Kenapa? Begini Jawabannya

Pelamar Passing Grade Tidak Langsung Turun Prioritas di PPPK 2022, Kenapa? Begini Jawabannya

1 November 2022, 15:20 WIB

Depok

Dapatkan Kode QR Sekarang untuk Cairkan BSU 2022 Tahap 7 lewat Kantor Pos di Sini

Dapatkan Kode QR Sekarang untuk Cairkan BSU 2022 Tahap 7 lewat Kantor Pos di Sini

1 November 2022, 15:20 WIB

Portal Sulut

Punya Aura Menarik dan Paling Menawan, 4 Shio Ini Bisa Jadi Rebutan Banyak Orang

Punya Aura Menarik dan Paling Menawan, 4 Shio Ini Bisa Jadi Rebutan Banyak Orang

1 November 2022, 15:20 WIB

Utara Times

Film Perempuan Bergaun Merah: Jadwal Tayang, Daftar Pemain dan Sinopsis Cerita Horor Wanita Misterius

Film Perempuan Bergaun Merah: Jadwal Tayang, Daftar Pemain dan Sinopsis Cerita Horor Wanita Misterius

1 November 2022, 15:20 WIB

Lingkar Madiun

Jadwal Tayang Curtain Call Drakor Terbaru Viral, Tayang di Mana? Ini Sinopsis dan Daftar Pemainnya

Jadwal Tayang Curtain Call Drakor Terbaru Viral, Tayang di Mana? Ini Sinopsis dan Daftar Pemainnya

1 November 2022, 15:20 WIB

Depok

Cara Memilih dan Daftar STB Bersertifikat untuk Mendapat Siaran TV Digital, Jangan Salah Pilih

Cara Memilih dan Daftar STB Bersertifikat untuk Mendapat Siaran TV Digital, Jangan Salah Pilih

1 November 2022, 15:20 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal Tayang Curtain Call Episode 2 Jam Berapa? Spoiler dan Link Nonton Sub Indo Tersedia di Sini

Jadwal Tayang Curtain Call Episode 2 Jam Berapa? Spoiler dan Link Nonton Sub Indo Tersedia di Sini

1 November 2022, 15:20 WIB

Potensi Badung

Cek Fakta, Luis Milla Bakal Kembalikan Ezra Walian ke PSM, Ramadhan Sanantha ke Persib Bandung?

Cek Fakta, Luis Milla Bakal Kembalikan Ezra Walian ke PSM, Ramadhan Sanantha ke Persib Bandung?

1 November 2022, 15:20 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Lirik Lagu November Rain Guns N’ Roses dan Terjemahan dalam Bahasa Indonesia, Cocok Sambut Bulan November

Lirik Lagu November Rain Guns N’ Roses dan Terjemahan dalam Bahasa Indonesia, Cocok Sambut Bulan November

1 November 2022, 15:20 WIB

Bandung Raya

Sosok WNI Selamat dari Tragedi Itaewon Beberkan Detik-detik Tewasnya 155 Jiwa dan Ratusan Luka-luka

Sosok WNI Selamat dari Tragedi Itaewon Beberkan Detik-detik Tewasnya 155 Jiwa dan Ratusan Luka-luka

1 November 2022, 15:19 WIB

Portal Papua

Meski Sakit, Gubernur Lukas Enembe Tetap Pantau Roda Pemerintahan

Meski Sakit, Gubernur Lukas Enembe Tetap Pantau Roda Pemerintahan

1 November 2022, 15:19 WIB

Yogyaline

Prediksi Skor Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur, Link Live Streaming dan Line Up: Cetak Sejarah Eropa, Conte!

Prediksi Skor Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur, Link Live Streaming dan Line Up: Cetak Sejarah Eropa, Conte!

1 November 2022, 15:18 WIB

Zona Banten

Mengenal Hari Stout Internasional, Perayaan untuk Bir Gelap dan Kuat yang Diperingati Setiap 3 November

Mengenal Hari Stout Internasional, Perayaan untuk Bir Gelap dan Kuat yang Diperingati Setiap 3 November

1 November 2022, 15:18 WIB

Jurnal Makassar

Yuk Prediksi Wajah Bayi Pakai Aplikasi B612, Sedang Viral di TikTok

Yuk Prediksi Wajah Bayi Pakai Aplikasi B612, Sedang Viral di TikTok

1 November 2022, 15:18 WIB