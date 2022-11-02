Lirik Lagu Hold You – 2PM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 November 2022, 00:10 WIB
Potret 2PM
Potret 2PM

Lirik Lagu Hold You – 2PM

Ginagin haru kkeute
Gidael goshi piryohal ttae
Nugunga nae gyeoteseo
Himi dwae jweosseumyeon hae

Cham manido deutgo shipeotteon mal
Haru kkeute mani himdeureonna boguna

Sesange modeun geotteuri hanadulsshik yeppeo boyeo
Geu sumaneun mosundeureul neomgil su inneun
Yeoyudo da neoraneun saram nae pyeoni dwae jul saram
Neoreul mannatgi ttaemuniya

Nan ne soneul kkok jabgoseo
Jeoldae nochi aneulge
Ne gyeoteseo
Maeum gipsuki
Gwireul giurilge

Eotteon mueoshi tto
Urireul ttenoeuryeo haedo
Kkwak jabgo isseo
Matjabeun du soneul
Nochi aneulge

Nochi aneulge nochi aneulge
Nochi aneulge nochi aneulge
Nochi aneulge
Nan ne soneul jeoldae nochi aneulge

Naeiri balga oneun ge
Jakkuman deo gidaega dwego
Naye maeiri neo ttaemune
Unneun illo gadeukhaejyeosseo

Sumaneun saramdeul junge
Nal taekhan geol jeoldae huhwe
Haji anke jinshimeul dahae

Nan ne soneul kkok jabgoseo
Jeoldae nochi aneulge
Ne gyeoteseo
Maeum gipsuki
Gwireul giurilge

