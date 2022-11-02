Lirik Lagu Hold You – 2PM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hold You – 2PM
Ginagin haru kkeute
Gidael goshi piryohal ttae
Nugunga nae gyeoteseo
Himi dwae jweosseumyeon hae
Cham manido deutgo shipeotteon mal
Haru kkeute mani himdeureonna boguna
Sesange modeun geotteuri hanadulsshik yeppeo boyeo
Geu sumaneun mosundeureul neomgil su inneun
Yeoyudo da neoraneun saram nae pyeoni dwae jul saram
Neoreul mannatgi ttaemuniya
Nan ne soneul kkok jabgoseo
Jeoldae nochi aneulge
Ne gyeoteseo
Maeum gipsuki
Gwireul giurilge
Eotteon mueoshi tto
Urireul ttenoeuryeo haedo
Kkwak jabgo isseo
Matjabeun du soneul
Nochi aneulge
Nochi aneulge nochi aneulge
Nochi aneulge nochi aneulge
Nochi aneulge
Nan ne soneul jeoldae nochi aneulge
Naeiri balga oneun ge
Jakkuman deo gidaega dwego
Naye maeiri neo ttaemune
Unneun illo gadeukhaejyeosseo
Sumaneun saramdeul junge
Nal taekhan geol jeoldae huhwe
Haji anke jinshimeul dahae
Nan ne soneul kkok jabgoseo
Jeoldae nochi aneulge
Ne gyeoteseo
Maeum gipsuki
Gwireul giurilge
