Lirik Lagu Rose - D.O Exo versi Inggris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rose - D.O Exo versi Inggris

I see you driving your car

Down to school

Your lips are so fine

And you're looking so cool

I know you've noticed me too

And if I'll be honest with you now

Maybe I'm thinking maybe

If you need a lover

Let me know and let me in

I could treat you better

Steal you roses every day

I might not have a fancy car

But I fancy you

So gimme a chance

If you need a lover baby

They look at me

When I'm looking at you

I don't give a damn

Cause it's all I can do

Please don't go breaking my heart

Tell me you're aching for me now

Baby baby

If you need a lover

Let me know and let me in

I could treat you better

Steal you roses every day

I might not have a fancy car

But I fancy you

So gimme a chance

If you need a lover baby

Any flowers ain't your pain

I got so much love to give you babe

As long as you feel the same way

You know we can do

Whatever you want

You just need to either

Let me come inside

Or leave me standing in the rain

If you need a lover

Let me know and let me in

I could treat you better

Steal you roses every day

I might not have a fancy car

But I fancy you

So gimme a chance

If you need a lover baby

Credit

Artis : D.O Exo

Album : Empathy

Rilis : 26 Juli 2021

Genre: Pop