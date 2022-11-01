Lirik Lagu Rose - D.O Exo versi Inggris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rose - D.O Exo versi Inggris
I see you driving your car
Down to school
Your lips are so fine
And you're looking so cool
I know you've noticed me too
And if I'll be honest with you now
Maybe I'm thinking maybe
If you need a lover
Let me know and let me in
I could treat you better
Steal you roses every day
I might not have a fancy car
But I fancy you
So gimme a chance
If you need a lover baby
They look at me
When I'm looking at you
I don't give a damn
Cause it's all I can do
Please don't go breaking my heart
Tell me you're aching for me now
Baby baby
If you need a lover
Let me know and let me in
I could treat you better
Steal you roses every day
I might not have a fancy car
But I fancy you
So gimme a chance
If you need a lover baby
Any flowers ain't your pain
I got so much love to give you babe
As long as you feel the same way
You know we can do
Whatever you want
You just need to either
Let me come inside
Or leave me standing in the rain
If you need a lover
Let me know and let me in
I could treat you better
Steal you roses every day
I might not have a fancy car
But I fancy you
So gimme a chance
If you need a lover baby
Credit
Artis : D.O Exo
Album : Empathy
Rilis : 26 Juli 2021
Genre: Pop
