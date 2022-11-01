Lirik Lagu Good Time - Owl City feat Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Time - Owl City feat Carly Rae Jepsen

[Intro: Adam Young & Carly Rae Jepsen]

Hmm-mmm-mmm

Whoa-oh-oh-oh

It's always a good time

Whoa-oh-oh-oh

It's always a good time

[Verse 1: Adam Young & Carly Rae Jepsen]

Woke up on the right side of the bed

What's up with this Prince song inside my head?

Hands up, if you're down to get down tonight (Hmm-mmm-mmm)

'Cause it's always a good time

Slept in all my clothes, like I didn't care

Hopped into a cab, take me anywhere

I'm in if you're down to get down tonight

'Cause it's always a good time

[Pre-Chorus: Adam Young & Carly Rae Jepsen, Both]

Good morning and goodnight

I wake up at twilight

It's gonna be alright

We don't even have to try, it's always a good time (Woo!)

[Chorus: Adam Young & Carly Rae Jepsen, Both]

Whoa-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

Whoa-oh-oh-oh

It's always a good time

Whoa-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

We don't even have to try, it's always a good time

(Good time, good time, it's always a good time)

(Whoa-oh-oh-oh)



[Verse 2: Carly Rae Jepsen]