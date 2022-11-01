Lirik Lagu Good Time - Owl City feat Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Time - Owl City feat Carly Rae Jepsen
[Intro: Adam Young & Carly Rae Jepsen]
Hmm-mmm-mmm
Whoa-oh-oh-oh
It's always a good time
Whoa-oh-oh-oh
It's always a good time
[Verse 1: Adam Young & Carly Rae Jepsen]
Woke up on the right side of the bed
What's up with this Prince song inside my head?
Hands up, if you're down to get down tonight (Hmm-mmm-mmm)
'Cause it's always a good time
Slept in all my clothes, like I didn't care
Hopped into a cab, take me anywhere
I'm in if you're down to get down tonight
'Cause it's always a good time
[Pre-Chorus: Adam Young & Carly Rae Jepsen, Both]
Good morning and goodnight
I wake up at twilight
It's gonna be alright
We don't even have to try, it's always a good time (Woo!)
[Chorus: Adam Young & Carly Rae Jepsen, Both]
Whoa-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh-oh-oh
It's always a good time
Whoa-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
We don't even have to try, it's always a good time
(Good time, good time, it's always a good time)
(Whoa-oh-oh-oh)
[Verse 2: Carly Rae Jepsen]
Artikel Pilihan