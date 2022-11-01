Lirik Lagu When Can I See You Again? - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When Can I See You Again? - Owl City

[Intro]

(When can we do this again?

When can I see you again?

When can we do this again?

When can I see you again?

When can we do this again?

When can I see you again, gain, gain, gain?)

[Verse 1]

Switch on the sky and the stars glow for you

Go see the world 'cause it’s all so brand new

Don’t close your eyes 'cause your future’s ready to shine

It’s just a matter of time before we learn how to fly

Welcome to the rhythm of the night

There’s something in the air you can’t deny (Deny)

[Pre-Chorus]

It's been fun but now I've got to go

Life is way too short to take it slow

But before I go and hit the road

I got to know, 'til then, when can we do this again?



[Chorus]

Oh oh, oh oh

When can I see you again?

Oh oh, oh oh

When can we do this again?

Woah oh, oh oh

I got to know (got to know), when can I see you again? (See you again)

(When can I see you again?)

[Verse 2]