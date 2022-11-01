Lirik Lagu Rainbow Veins - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rainbow Veins - Owl City

[Intro]

High rise, veins of the avenue

Bright eyes and subtle variations of blue

Everywhere is balanced there

Like a rainbow above you

Street lights glisten on the boulevard

And cold nights make staying alert so hard

For heaven's sake, keep me awake

So I won't be caught off guard

Clearly, I am a passerby

But I'll find a place to stay

Dear pacific day, won't you take me away?

[Verse 1]

Small town, hearts of the New Year

Brought down by gravity, crystal clear

City fog and brave dialogue converge on the frontier

Make haste, I feel your heartbeat

With new taste for speed out on the street

Find a road to a humble abode where both of our routes meet

The silver sound is all around and the colors fall like snow

The feeling of letting go, I guess we'll never know

[Chorus]

Cheer up and dry your damp eyes, and tell me when it rains

And I'll blend up that rainbow above you and shoot it through your veins

'Cause your heart has a lack of colour and we should've known

That we'd grow up sooner or later, 'cause we wasted all our free time alone



[Verse 2]

Your nerves gather with the altitude

Exhale the stress so you don't come unglued

Somewhere there is a happy affair

A ghost of a good mood

Wide eyed, panic on the getaway

The high tide could take me so far away

VCR's and motorcars unite on the Seventh Day

A popular gauge will measure the rage of the new Post-Modern Age

'Cause somewhere along the line all the decades align

We were the crashing whitecaps

On the ocean

And what lovely sea-side holiday, away

A palm tree in Christmas lights

My emotion

Struck a sparkling tone like a xylophone

As we spent the day alone



[Chorus]

Cheer up and dry your damp eyes, and tell me when it rains

And I'll blend up that rainbow above you and shoot it through your veins

'Cause your heart has a lack of colour and we should've known

That we'd grow up sooner or later, 'cause we wasted all our free time alone