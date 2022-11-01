Lirik Lagu Daydreaming - Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Daydreaming - Harry Styles

Ooh-ooh

Ooh

Livin' in a daydream

She said, "Love me like you paid me"

You know I'll be gone for so long

So give me all of your love, give me something to dream about

Ooh-ooh

Stay until the morning

'Cause, baby, loving you's the real thing

It just feels right

When you give me all of your love, give me something to dream about

(All of your love, give me something to dream about)

So give me all of your love, give me something to dream about

Ooh-ooh

Livin' in a daydream

Livin' in a daydream

Livin' in a daydream

Give me all of your love, give me something to dream about

Livin' in a daydream

Livin' in a daydream (it's alright)

Livin' in a daydream

Give me all of your love

Give me something to dream about (give me all of your love, ooh-ooh)

Give me all of your love

Give me something to dream about (ooh-ooh, it's alright, ooh-ooh)

Give me all of your love

Give me something to dream about (ow)

